Utah Jazz Joe Ingles Teams Up With NBA Team To Help Australian Bush Fire Victims

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Ingles, an Australian native and Utah Jazz striker, felt helpless to watch the devastating bush fires ravaging his homeland from afar.

At least 24 people have died since September, more than 10 million acres have been burned, more than half a billion animals killed and displaced, and despite recent rains, there is no end in a view of the forest fires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate and touch Australian life on an unimaginable scale.

“It’s just devastating and, obviously, something I wish didn’t happen,” said Ingles Monday morning. “What we can do now is raise awareness and raise funds and just try to help and recognize the firefighters and volunteers who risk their own lives to save others.”

In an effort to help those affected by the fires, Ingles, along with other Australians in the NBA, have worked with the league to help and raise awareness.

In addition, Ingles and Jazz plan to announce their own project to help in the coming days.

“Obviously we can’t fly out there and get our hands dirty as much as you would like to, but we are working on fundraising activities which hopefully can make a big difference and be enough important to make an impact, “he said.

It was difficult for Ingles and his wife, Renae, a renowned Australian netball player, to be on the other side of the world, waking up every morning to learn that things continue to get worse.

One of Ingles’ best friends, who started a cellar from scratch, lost everything. A hotel that the Ingles have fond memories of after staying there on an off-season getaway was destroyed by fire. Then there are the homes of friends and families who are in danger or have already disappeared.

“Some of Renae’s former netball teammates are living like this and are waiting to see if they will lose their family home in which they grew up, and my friend who started the cellar from scratch doesn’t know if he will even be able to restart the business, “said Ingles.” It’s the whole country and the wildlife and everything and it hurts. “

Australia and the NBA have a long-standing relationship. At the opening night of the season, the second highest concentration of international NBA players was from the country.

Patty Mills, an Australian who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, has completely revamped her Twitter profile to provide information and an awareness of the current crisis in her home country with her reading on Twitter: “Australia is burning. What you should know about bush fires in Australia. Encourage unity and support for firefighters, wildlife and those affected. “

Ingles said that if there was a silver lining, it was to see his country of origin come together to help each other. Even people who don’t have a celebrity or social media platform are reaching the fact that NBA players have started fundraising and are coming together to offer whatever kind of help they can.

One of the most important things for Ingles, as fires continue to rage in Australia, is to provide assistance and recognition to those working to stop the fires.

Ingles said he continues to read stories of how firefighters and emergency personnel worked day and night to fight what appeared to be an indestructible monster while endangering their own homes and families.

“They are doing everything they can to save as much of their country as possible,” he said.

While he wishes he could do more, Ingles hopes that the work of the NBA and its upcoming announcement with the Jazz will add some relief to what has become a nightmare for much of the Australian country.