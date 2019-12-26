Utah Jazz has been watching Jordan Clarkson for a while and will give him some freedom on the court

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz main office was very aware of the bank's deficiency created by its off-season movements, and the importance it had for the team in the past.

His first move to try to remedy the lack of production from the bench was after Jordan Clarkson, who made his debut with the Jazz on Thursday night after being changed from the Cavaliers in exchange for Dante Exum and two future second-round selections .

Utah Jazz escort Jordan Clarkson (00) scores his first points with the Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

"There was a bit of duh-factor being 28th in bank scoring," said Dennis Lindsey, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Jazz. "We needed to add someone who could go and get an injection."

That is exactly the reputation Clarkson has. The other part of his reputation is being a player who needs to play freely to take advantage of his opportunities.

Although that doesn't sound exactly like someone who would fit perfectly in the head coach Quin Snyder's system, Clarkson will have plenty of room to breathe while acclimatizing his new teammates.

"I want to limit, on a certain level, expectations for him and just let him play and feel comfortable," Snyder said before Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. "It will take you a little time to feel comfortable in some ways, but you also don't want me to think about it too much." He can be instinctive and be himself. "

It's not like acquiring Clarkson it was a spontaneous decision of the moment for Lindsey, general manager Justin Zanik, or even Snyder.

"He was a player that Quin asked me about this summer, so it's not the first conversation we've had about him," Lindsey said.

As assessing talent within the organization and around the league is a continuous process for Jazz, it is also evaluating the status of the team.

For now, with so many new pieces that range from low season to new additions, expectations are somewhat moderate.

The coaching staff and the main office know that growth and progress are very subjective and that it will take time for chemistry and understanding to peak on the court, but they also know that they are a team in the search for the positioning of the Playoffs and beyond.

It is likely that as the negotiation deadline of February 6 approaches, so will the expectations of a team that works more consistently. Those matching dates are, of course, not a coincidence.

The hope from the perspective of Jazz is that Clarkson injects some life on the bench, Georges Niang has a little more time on the court with a better positional adjustment, and that as health returns to the team and Mike Conley returns to the ranks, things will start to level off. If not, there are always more movements that can be done.