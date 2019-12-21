Utah Jazz follows a familiar pattern to sting the Hornets for their fifth consecutive victory

Loading...

CHARLOTTE – It has been a recurring theme for much of this NBA season: Utah Jazz has lagged behind in the first half, just to have to ride a race in the second half to get a victory.

While this is not a particularly appropriate strategy for long-term success in the NBA, it can work occasionally and instill some confidence in a team that allows them to remain calm in the face of adversity so that players can refocus and perform on the required path. To win ball games.

“This feels good, but as much as it feels good, we have to be able to make sure from the beginning. We cannot let the teams we have to beat stay. That's when they feel safe. "- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

Such a scenario happened again on Saturday when the Jazz faced the Charlotte Hornets on the way at the Spectrum Center in downtown Buzz City. After falling behind in the first quarter, the Jazz lost up to 12 points until they were able to close the gap and take the lead in 95-92 with just over nine minutes to play in the fourth period. And as has been his custom in the last four games of his recent winning streak, Utah (18-11) was able to win 114-107 over the Hornets (13-19).

Striker Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 26 points, guard Donovan Mitchell added 20 points and nine assists, and center Rudy Gobert scored 17 points and caught 19 rebounds.

Bogey's hot shots in the second half helped the Jazz take the lead in the final period, which they would never give up despite being close until the last seconds.

"I've never seen a guy (where) everyone at the bank every time they yelled at him to shoot, and he usually does it at the right times," said Utah head coach Quin Snyder after the game. "Particularly when the game is approaching, he is at his best."

"Today I had a mismatch as a smaller boy, so I tried to publish it (in the corner) and on the free throw line," Bogdanovic said. "It doesn't matter who we play with, whoever doesn't match, we try to make the right play and look for that guy."

Snyder said the team made some adjustments that allowed Jazz to exploit the imbalances mentioned by Bogdanovic. Those changes helped the team reinforce its defensive intensity in the third quarter, and began reducing Charlotte's lead.

"We show you a couple of half-time videos of the boys we feel were open in the corners and we have a selfless team, we just have to be aware of what the defense is doing and where the rotations are and how to find people," he said. "I think when we have that awareness, we are a team that is willing to move the ball and that is what happened, the ball began to move and our boys had open eyes."

Mitchell recorded nine assists as a shipowner in the absence of Mike Conley. Snyder praised the continued development of his young players as facilitators.

"Don't be selfless and when you're as offensively talented as Donovan, and they also ask you to play the point, you have to find a balance and I think he's doing a very good job," Snyder said. “Your understanding of that is really taking steps. Tonight, they were catching him. They were bombing him in pick and roll. When that happens, he's more than willing to drop the ball and pass it, and that's what he did. "

Mitchell said that although the Jazz had to organize another return, he was satisfied with the way the team responded when they fell, keeping his balance and channeling his approach to gain control of the game when it mattered.

“This feels good, but as much as it feels good, we have to be able to make sure from the beginning. We cannot let the teams we have to beat stay. That's when they feel safe, "he said." Shout out to all those guys (in Charlotte). They played comfortably and free, but we let them do what they wanted and got us out of our (game plan in the first half). "

“We entered (at halftime) and worked on the movie and did what we were supposed to do. It's not always going to be pretty, "he said." We lost some shots we usually make and made some turnovers, but as I've been saying in the last three games: endurance (it's the key). "Good teams do that and I think that's something we can look at and be proud of. "

Utah now heads to Miami to play Heat Monday at the American Airlines Arena in South Beach. The notice is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MST