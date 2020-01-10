Utah Jazz flies over Charlotte Hornets for 8th straight win

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In an 82-game regular season, there are contests that, for various reasons, just don’t have the same excitement as the others. They are just one of 82 on the calendar.

Friday’s tilt between Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets had the ingredients for such a game. The two teams are in separate conferences and on completely different trajectories, as the Jazz have major playoff aspirations and have won 12 of their last 13 games overnight, while the Hornets are rebuilding and losing eight out of 10.

Even before the match started, the crowd at the Vivint Arena was as lethargic in the start lineups as it had been for a long time, and then the two teams were in disarray in the opening minutes.

But anchored by an excellent defense, Utah started in the last five minutes of the first quarter, the crowd woke up and the Jazz won a 109-92 victory after leading by 33 points, their eighth victory consecutive and the 13th of their last 14 games.

“When you can score on the other side of the stops the game is obviously a little easier. I think we got off to a good start, but we played 48 minutes.” – Utah forward Joe Ingles

In truth, the eruption subdued the fans, although they certainly got their money’s worth if they were looking for a convincing win for the home team. It was Utah’s 17th straight win over an opponent with a record below .500, and has brought his record to 26-12 this season. Charlotte is now 15-26 years old.

What was the quality of Jazz defensively at the start? In the first quarter final 8:25 am, the Hornets scored just six points, and two of them came on a Malik Monk drummer to end the frame as Utah opened a 29-13 advantage .

During the quarter, Charlotte only shot 5 of 16 from the field and committed seven turnovers (the Jazz had four interceptions). Rudy Gobert had seven rebounds and two blocked shots in the first 12 minutes.

“Donovan (Mitchell) and Royce (O’Neale) at the start of the game did a great job (defensively),” said forward Joe Ingles, who finished with 11 points, three assists and one steal. “I think we just made it difficult for them from the start.”

As the old slogan put it, the defense really turned into an attack for Utah, as it finished the first quarter alone with 14 turnovers. For the night, Jazz had 24.

Then, when Utah entered the half, he dissected the Hornets’ defense rather masterfully for an open shot after an open shot. During the quarter, the Jazz made 11 of its 21 shooting attempts, including 6 of 12 behind the 3-point line. Bojan Bogdanovic was particularly deadly, with 11 points out of 4 out of 5, including 3 out of 4 beyond the arc.

Grid view

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during a dunk attempt as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot from the center of Charlotte Hornets Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00), Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate free chicken after two missed free throws from the missed Charlotte Hornets during an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) catches the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 . Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jazz players and fans raise two fingers after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) played a defensive game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) rides for a dunk while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) makes eye contact with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during a game while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a basketball game NBA at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10. 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes right in front of Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller (40) for a shot as Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defend a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) laughs while talking to Utah Jazz guard teammate Donovan Mitchell (45) during a Hornets free throw while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets are playing an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) folds over Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) while Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) rides for a dunk as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Rayjon Tucker (6) and Utah Jazz center Ed Davis (17) work to defend the Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez (9) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play a NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Friday, January 10, 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots a 3-point shot as Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 10, 2020. The Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) hits the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) while Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10 2020. Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) searches for an open teammate as he catches a free ball as the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets play an NBA basketball game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday January 10, 2020 Utah won 109-92. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah then widened their lead to 23 points at halftime and 25 at the end of the third quarter, which was enough for head coach Quin Snyder to put together a mix of Emmanuel Mudiay, Rayjon Tucker, Jordan Clarkson, Georges Niang and Tony Bradley on the ground. to start the fourth.

“When you are able to score on the other side of the stops, obviously the game is a little easier,” said Ingles. “I think we got off to a good start, but we played 48 minutes.”

The effort was more than enough to overcome a match by Donovan Mitchell in which he scored only four points on 2 shots on 9. It was the first time since December 2018 that Mitchell did not reach the figures at two digits. That said, he was excellent on defense, especially at the start, and finished with four rebounds and two interceptions.

As has been suspected in recent days, Snyder admitted that Mitchell was suffering from an illness.

“He fought tonight,” said Snyder, noting Mitchell’s defensive performance. “It’s no different than if someone else has a warm hand, you do what you can do to make the team more efficient.” … Tonight, what Donovan did while playing in the weather helped us win. “

Jazz will now hit the road again for a three game trip.