Utah Jazz five-game skid exhibits inconsistency and lack of focus

SALT LAKE CITY – There is one thing that the Utah Jazz does when asked what they should do, whether or not they should win, their record or whatever. The answer is usually like this:

“Victory is not the focus. What we want is to get better.”

But the Jazz is not getting better. They even seem to get worse.

The Jazz does care about winning, so there is a part of that philosophical approach that is hyperbole, and it all sounds great when the team wins 19 out of 21 matches and one of the most popular teams in the competition.

But after a loss of 98-95 against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the fifth consecutive loss of the team, what is the message that Jazz coach Quin Snyder sends to his team?

“We didn’t play well, we played sporadically and we’re not that good, so we have to find it again,” he said after Wednesday’s loss. “There are no easy answers. When you have setbacks on the scoreboard and in the form of losses, that is your look in the mirror.”

While Jazz looks in the mirror, they have to come to terms with the fact that they are in the worst losses the team has had since March 2016.

Grid view

Denver Nuggets players are celebrating this while beating Utah Jazz in an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) cannot keep up with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27), while Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98 -95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up and over Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) for a basket while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is lying on the floor after losing the ball while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 , giving the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after referee Zach Zarba calls the ball to Denver, while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives around Denver Nuggets ahead of Vlatko Cancar (31) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball over Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) enters Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) while Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) rides around Gary Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) and Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) compete for the ball while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic (15) and Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert (27) compete for the ball while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jazz dancers play while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) loses the ball at the hoop with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defending while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dives above Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98 -95, with which de Jazz got their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Head of Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder, calls during the game while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth straight loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Head of Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder, debates with referee Zach Zarba, while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth straight loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) grimaces after a missed shot while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) shoots down with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defending while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (3) blocks Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) on the ring while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98 -95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) hits the ball away from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98- 95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier (35) steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) while the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets players are celebrating this while beating Utah Jazz in an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Denver won 98-95 and gave the Jazz their fifth consecutive loss. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In the most recent loss, they became complacent to a Denver team that was limited to only seven active players on the second night of a back-to-back.

De Jazz does not stand out with rebounds, they throw the ball away, they fall asleep on switches, they take bad shots, they let the attack stagnate, and they all do this against good teams, making it all look much worse.

The recent skid builds the idea that the Jazz is not really part of the upper echelon of the Western Conference, because it is the upper echelon that has beaten them.

“I feel like we don’t have the mentality of a very good team,” said Rudy Gobert about the team’s losing series in five games. “If you have a team that is back-to-back and you are 15, then your focus must be at the highest level. That’s when you have to give the final blow. They will probably give up when you are 20 to 25. Instead, we choose to make it easy for ourselves. “

Even if the Jazz sticks to their motto to focus on the positive, the most recent examples are directly linked to the negative.

There have been moments and flashes from the team that won 10 times. They were 15 against the Nuggets. Gobert played great post-defense on Nikola Jokic in the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell created open looks.

Then the Jazz fell apart and Jokic ended with 30 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, Gobert lost rebounds and Mitchell forced the attack.

All good things were lost and for five to six minutes the Jazz played as if they were newcomers to the NBA.

“No one has any illusions that we played well and that it was not translated,” Snyder said. “We had moments when we played well and we had moments when we were not that good at all, and that kind of inconsistency does not translate into victories.”

After each of the four Jazz losses that led to Wednesday, there was a little hope in the dressing room, a sense of “this is not who we are”.

Maybe this is what Jazz needed. Maybe they had to leave a game so dissatisfied with their efforts that it forces them to face their complacency and loss of focus.

“Jamal Murray had 31 points out of 12 of 26 shooting,” said Donovan Mitchell. “Way too comfortable. It’s hard if you don’t monitor. It’s hard if you don’t do the little things. I had one assist and four sales. My head is there. Step up. “

Every player at the Jazz has to step up. The Jazz must do better than gaining a 15 point lead and then falling asleep in the defense. They have to face and beat the better teams in the Western Conference.

It does not matter which philosophical approach Snyder drills in his team and which mantras are repeated in the dressing room. The Jazz must play as if they want it more because results and records and victories are really important now and the teams that want to beat it more Jazz in and out.