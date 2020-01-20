Utah Jazz finally plays a good team, dominates the Indiana Pacers by 30

SALT LAKE CITY – In the last 18 Utah Jazz games that started on Monday evening, 15 of their 16 wins over that period have been won against teams with records under 0.500, the only exception being a win three weeks ago against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Throughout the race, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and the players repeatedly stated that they had improved as a team since a stretch in late November and early December when they lost six of the eight games and were eliminated by good teams in two of them, but was that really the case, or did they just enjoy an easy schedule?

Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, who defeated Utah by 19 at the end of November, finally provided Utah a chance to compete against a good team, as the Pacers arrived with a record of 28-15 and a five game winning streak.

Jazz passed the test with flying colors as it took control early and ultimately won 118-88. The 30-point margin came in Utah’s 30th win this season and avenged the loss two months ago.

“I feel like the team we are today compared to the last time we played them, we are a different team. It was a big win, “said big jazz player Tony Bradley, who arguably played his best game of the season, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, stealing and blocking in 17 minutes.

Perhaps a valid caveat for the Pacers regarding Monday’s game was that they played Sunday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets (an Indiana win) and two games in two nights in the cities with the highest elevation that the NBA can be difficult, but Utah came strong at both ends of the ground and did not look back.

Faced with a Pacers team that finished seventh in the league in points sold per game (the Jazz were eighth), the Utah attack rolled early as it did most of last month. Halfway through the first quarter, the Jazz already had 18 points out of 8 of 11 shots with six assists and led by eight.

Halfway through the second quarter, the head of the Jazz had climbed to 17 points and they led 12 at halftime on the strength to shoot 56% of the field against 43% only for the Pacers.

“We just tried to move the ball,” said Utah tall man Rudy Gobert. “We knew they were going to collapse the paint, especially on the pick-and-roll. Whenever I rolled towards the basket, they were going to remove the easy dunk, so I just had to move the ball. The guys did a great job. “

Unlike last month, when Utah built big streaks against teams like the New York Knicks or the Sacramento Kings, Monday’s game was not necessarily out of range at intermission, but Jazz made sure this happened in the third quarter.

Utah scored the first seven points at halftime to bring the lead to 19, and the advantage increased to 23 in three minutes to enter the frame. At the end of the quarter, Indiana had scored just 63 points.

“I thought for the most part, when you are consistent on the defensive, you are giving yourself a chance that good things will happen,” said Snyder. “For the most part defensively as a group, we were good. We did a good job on the boards, which was really important. “

At that time, the match was underway, but the Jazz only built the lead, Mitchell scoring 12 points in the last 12 minutes, and Georges Niang had a pair of free throws with 28 seconds remaining. to stretch the lead to 30 points. .

“We can just see the level we can reach against a good team,” said Gobert. “Coming on is true, but it’s still a very good team. I think they will be one of the best teams in the East this year. It’s great to see that we can keep playing for four quarters and it’s encouraging. We must maintain this level of concentration in the same way and continue to improve. “