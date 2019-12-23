Utah Jazz falls to Miami Heat 107-104 on the road

Loading...

MIAMI – The Utah Jazz knew that their game against the Miami Heat on Monday night would be a great test. Having defeated only four teams with winning records so far this season, a good performance against one of the best teams in the Conference This would be a positive step in their overall progress: win or lose. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the last when the Heat beat Jazz 107-104 to break the streak of five consecutive Utah wins.

As it turned out, Utah played fairly evenly during the first three-and-a-half quarters before Miami achieved a 95-85 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth period. While the Jazz managed to tie within four points in 99-95 with less than three minutes left, they couldn't make the necessary run at the end to catch the victory.

Utah lost 103-100 with 10.2 seconds left. Duncan Robinson of Miami made two free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining to make the score 105-100. A return hit by Rudy Gobert in a time-out put the score at 105-102, before Jimmy Butler of the Heat scored two more free throws to increase the lead to 107-102. Gobert scored a meaningless basket at the end before the time to record the eventual final count expired.

Utah forward Joe Ingles led all scorers with 27 points, with teammate Gobert adding 18 points and 19 rebounds. Miami Butler forward scored 20 points for the Heat, with teammate Bam Adebayo adding 18 points and grabbing a dozen boards.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said his team played hard but that fatigue prevented them from making the plays they needed to achieve victory at the end of the fourth quarter.

“I thought we were tired and we looked really good. We caught a couple of possessions early. Maybe we don't handle it as well as we could have done, "he said after the game.

Snyder said that despite how well Jazz played against a tough Miami team, his team has to do more to be able to play at the level they are capable of.

“We want to set the bar high, so we must play better. I say better, (but) I think we have started to play better. We are a team that is improving but that is not enough, "he said." I don't think any of our boys are satisfied with that and that is what gives you the opportunity to improve. I know that (Miami) is a very good team (playing) at home and we did many things that you must do to win, but we have to do some more. "

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell (13 points, 7 assists) said the Jazz didn't make enough rushed plays at the end or scored when necessary.

"It's not that we played badly. We played very well, but we had small breakdowns that just can't happen, and besides, in the end we didn't make shots," he said. "We got the looks we wanted, we did what we wanted, only the shots didn't fall and they did some."

The next step for Jazz will be the Portland Trailblazers at Vivint Arena on December 26. The game schedule is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.