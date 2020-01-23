Utah Jazz easily defeats Warriors as NBA schedule looms

SAN FRANCISCO – There is no point in trying to dress it up. The Utah Jazz are good and the Golden State Warriors are bad.

This was clarified early on in the Jazz 129-96 victory over the Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday evening.

There was a time in the not so distant past when the Jazz could have minimized the competition and could even have suffered a loss for a basement team like the Warriors.

“It really is the only thing I think we have improved on. We start the game with better urgency and focus no matter who we play. That’s what the big teams do. “- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Center

In fact, Jazz’s last two victories against the Warriors, before Wednesday’s game, were single-digit victories. Jazz coach Quin Snyder highlighted how the team has really made it a priority to improve as a group over the season.

“Whatever competition we have (faced) this team, they have worked hard,” he said. “There have been weaknesses that are gradually becoming strengths. There is always more to be done, but I think we focused on ourselves and played well. “

This time against the Warriors, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert wereted no time in asserting themselves as the best players on the field, combining for 45 points and helping the team build enough of a lead that Gobert, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic did not. I don’t have to play in the fourth quarter and Mitchell checked after playing the first two minutes of the last period.

“They’re clicking and dominating right now, and they dominated us at both ends from the start,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Although we were demoralized in the first half – it was probably the biggest disappointment.”

As the Jazz finish the sweet part of their 2019-2020 calendar, questions have circulated. Are they really that good? Did the easy schedule make us believe that Jazz is truly one of the best teams in the league? Can we trust the so-called progress of Jazz?

There is an argument to be made for an exploded victory like that against the Warriors proving that progress is real. Jazz entered Golden State’s house and even refused to let the hodgepodge version of the Warriors think they could keep up with them.

It was a game of feet on the throat, taking care of things early and rest for our beginners.

“This is really the only thing in which I think we have improved,” said Gobert. “We start the game with better urgency and focus no matter who we play. That’s what great teams do. “

We could understand how ill-advised it was for the Warriors to overtake Jordan Clarkson while Bojan Bogdanovic and Geroges Niang were on the ground, or how Alec Burks should know better than trying to score on Gobert, but really, no matter what the Warriors would have tried, they just don’t have the talent to take on Jazz.

This is what happens when you go from an MVP, MVP Finals, and one of the best shooting guards in the league, not to have them. Kevin Durant’s departure and the injuries of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson let the Warriors play a game on hold until their stars returned.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” said Kerr. “Especially after the past five years.”

He is right, and no one should feel sorry, or even worry about the difficulties they face. As Ingles pointed out before Wednesday’s game, these are all things the Warriors need to worry about. The Jazz just have to worry about beating any team in front of them.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, shoots the Golden State Warriors’ Marquese Chriss (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, left, shoots Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, in the center, and Glenn Robinson III (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, right, drives the ball against D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, tries to shoot D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson, in the middle, shoots between the Golden State Warriors’ Marquese Chriss (32) and Jordan Poole in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco . Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz goalkeeper Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots Alec Burks of the Golden State Warriors (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, rebounds from Willie Cauley-Stein of the Golden State Warriors (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in San Francisco . Ben Margot, AP

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday January 22, 2020 in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

D’Angelo Russell of Golden State Warriors, right, drives the ball around Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday January 22, 2020 , in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Golden State Warriors coach Stever Kerr, left, and Draymond Green (23) speak to referee Jacyn Goble after Green was called for a technical foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against Utah Jazz, Wednesday January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors, right, drives the ball against Utah Jazz goalkeeper Rayjon Tucker in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday January 22, 2020 in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday January 22, 2020, in San Francisco. Ben Margot, AP

The difference from next week is that the teams in front of the Jazz will no longer be the worst in the NBA. The Jazz will play regularly against playoff teams, starting with the Dallas Mavericks led by Luka Doncic at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday.

“We have a tough stretch, but I think it’s just a challenge for us,” said Mitchell. “It’s a question of can we do this consistently? You know, that’s the big question.”

It is indeed.