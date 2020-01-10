Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell Still Loses To Alex Caruso In Fan Vote For NBA All-Star Game

Loading...

Prior to the NBA All-Star Game on February 16, the league periodically releases updated totals for the number of fan votes players receive.

Thursday was the second release, and again Utah Jazz goalkeeper Donovan Mitchell was seventh among the Western Conference guards with 449,835 votes. In front of him are notable names such as Luka Doncic and James Harden, but the player right in front of Mitchell in sixth place is the Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers, who scores an average of 5.5 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

While it frustrated some jazz fans on Twitter on Thursday, perhaps it might make them feel better to know that Phoenix Suns goalkeeper Devin Booker is in eighth place and Gordon Hayward is eighth among front line players in the Eastern Conference, behind teammate Tacko Fall, who has barely played this season but, like Caruso, has gained unexpected popularity.

Utah center Rudy Gobert is not among the top 10 players in the front zone. LeBron James has the most votes of all players.

LeBron James rose to the top of fan ratings in the second round of star feedback. Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall also continued to climb. pic.twitter.com/tfP6yYuXPY

– Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 9, 2020

Fans represent 50% of the votes to determine the 10 starters in the game. NBA player votes will represent 25% and media votes will count for the remaining 25%. The votes of the coaches will determine the reservations. Basically, even if Caruso and Fall have a bunch of votes, they’ll almost certainly not make their conference call list for the game.

Voting for fans, players and the media will end on Martin Luther King Jr. day, Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST.