Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell or Ben Simmons? It is not so simple

In 2014, while covering the Golden State Warriors, who were in a playoff battle with Los Angeles Clippers, he was deeply entrenched in a battle of his own against Marc Spears (at that time with Yahoo Sports, now with ESPN).

The war of "who wears better socks" intensified as the days went by and he was desperate for a victory. Already back in the standings, I knew I needed to take out the big guns.

On May 2, hours before the Warriors lost Game 7, I triumphed in the media room in the depths of the Staples Center when I revealed my Utah Jazz socks by John Stockton and Karl Malone. Needless to say, I crushed the competition. Who knew that the taste of sweet victory that day would presage my eventual transfer to the State of the hive?

Jazz Nation, if there is one thing that is absolutely certain in my life, I love basketball.

Even saying it feels like falling short. I am a certified hoop addict, which makes my move to Salt Lake City even more exciting.

I know how passionate you are for your team and my main objective is to serve you well by giving you information and information about Jazz that you can't get anywhere else.

I grew up playing basketball. My passion and love for the game solidified when I played high school ball in Paradise, California, a city now famous for being devastated by the Camp Fire in 2018.

It was always my dream to cover an NBA team and I have been fortunate to achieve my dreams and now continue them only 11 hours by car from my family. I covered the Warriors, before they were good, and during his 2015 championship race, I spent the last two years in Philadelphia covering the 76ers.

I know what you're thinking. Many of you have already approached me with a question I really expected.

Did Ben Simmons deserve the Rookie of the Year by Donovan Mitchell?

The simple answer is that I don't know.

It is probably not the answer you want, but let me explain.

First of all, I didn't vote for Simmons, I didn't want to vote, and I won't vote in any of the NBA awards as the Jazz writer.

In my view, I am supposed to be an expert in everything related to Jazz and Jazz. That means I will not be able to be an expert in all other NBA players. As such, when I was in Philadelphia, my knowledge base was saturated with 82 Simmons games, very few of the Jazz and Mitchell, and I felt that Simmons deserved it. But, there was no way to weigh that objectively.

If I had been to Utah, I would have had very little information about the Simmons game and probably would have believed that Mitchell deserved the prize.

In addition, these players get huge monetary bonuses for obtaining these prizes or for forming All-NBA teams and I don't think I should be part of that decision-making process considering I don't have all the information.

I realize that I would rather say that Mitchell was the clear winner and that he was rejected, I fully understand. But, I hope you can appreciate that I want to be as impartial and objective as possible. If that is not enough, my goal is to conquer you with my work.

I really want this to be a collaborative relationship, so don't hesitate to email me, tweet me and talk to me when you see me. It is my job to understand the things that are important to you and the things you want to read as Jazz fans.

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind when I packed my life and moved to Utah, but it hasn't stopped me from trying to catch up with the Jazz events. I have been in charge of going back and watching all the Jazz games of this season. I will soon finish and return with you with some of my thoughts and observations along the way, so stay tuned.

I really hope to make Salt Lake City my home and be here for a long time. It will take me a while to get used to my surroundings and learn all the complexities and nuances of the city, Jazz and all of you, the incredible fan base. I hope you will be patient with me during the learning process and that it will live up to the great writers who have preceded me.

Let's put this show on the road!