Utah Jazz dominates Golden State Warriors for most unbalanced victory of the season

SALT LAKE CITY – With the way Utah Jazz has played in recent weeks, anything but a big margin of victory against the NBA’s worst Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night on the road would have been a pretty big surprise.

The Warriors kept things close for about seven minutes at the Chase Center, but the Jazz actually blew them up, winning by a final score of 129-96, their biggest margin of victory this season by one point. Utah has now won three straight games and 17 of its last 19 games.

This victory, combined with the defeats of the LA Clippers (against the Atlanta Hawks) and the Denver Nuggets (against the Houston Rockets), propelled the Jazz into sole possession of second place in the NBA Western Conference.

Like the way Utah avenged a big November loss to the Indiana Pacers in November by beating them by 30, the Jazz were a completely different team on Wednesday than the one that beat Golden State by just eight at home on December 13.

At around the very start, the Jazz dominated at both ends of the field, as they regularly obtained easy buckets in early attack and forced Golden State to a bunch of mid-range defensive shots. Utah had a 9-0 record of 12-12 at 5:40 of the first quarter to go up 24-0 and did not look back against a Warriors team that is now only 1-12 in their last 13 games. Games.

Rudy Gobert dominated early and had 15 points and 11 rebounds at half time, while Donovan Mitchell also had 15 points at break while the Jazz led 65-43. At intermission, Utah pulled 52% of the field while Golden State had only touched 37% of its shots. The Jazz also dominated the boards (32-18), the passes (15-9) and the points in the paint (30-14).

Utah ended up checking each of these categories overnight.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 23 points in just 22 minutes of play. Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Four other Utah players finished double-digit.

Warriors goalkeeper Angelo Russell led all scorers with 26 points.

Jazz will now have a few days off before playing the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon at the Vivint Arena. The contest should start at 3 p.m. as part of the NBA’s efforts to make more games available earlier in Europe and Africa.