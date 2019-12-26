Utah Jazz: breaking down the financial impact of the Dante Exum-Jordan Clarkson exchange

Loading...

In addition to the impact to be determined on the court, the exchange that saw the Utah Jazz send to Dante Exum and draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson will also have a financial impact, which was split into parts by The Athletic & # 39; s. Danny Leroux

For the Cavs, Leroux points out that they will have Exum Bird rights in 2021 when they become a free agent, which means they will have an advantage if they want to re-sign it. For this year, the trade also gives them a little more room to breathe under the luxury tax.

For Jazz, Leroux points out that Clarkson becoming a free agent this summer will help a Utah team that will have financial problems assuming Mike Conley chooses his $ 34.5 million option, but that Jazz will also have Clarkson Bird's rights in case of They want to quit. the.

"Still, adding superior talent that can help the team much more at this time (with all the rights of Bird in case Clarkson works really well) and opening the purchasing power in 2020 makes much more sense than sacrificing at present. and probably the future while maintaining hope, Exum finally lives up to its potential and its recruiting position, ”concludes Leroux.

Watch this video of when Mitchell and Rayjon Tucker, whom the Jazz are supposed to sign, met in a high school dump contest in 2015.