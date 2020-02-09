Utah Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic was entrusted to take a game-winning shot

HOUSTON – Bojan Bogdanovic didn’t have a good match.

He opened the game with a turnover and his first shot was a wide angle 3 that hit the side of the board.

Bogdanovic’s first field goal came 4:18 in the fourth quarter to give Utah Jazz a 3-point lead over the Houston Rockets. He then missed a 3 with 1:06 left that would have given the Jazz a 7 point lead.

Despite the limited possibilities and quiet night that Bogdanovic had, he was the one charged with taking the last shot for the Jazz.

“He knows how much I trust him.” – Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, on Bojan Bogdanovic

“It is very important on their part that I have that confidence and that confidence in me, that I have the last chance after the game I had,” he said.

That confidence and confidence resulted in a disputed 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Rockets.

Sometimes it all comes down to one shot.

P.J. Tucker had just hit an enormous angle 3 for the rockets to give them the lead. With 1.6 seconds left on the clock, Quin Snyder took a time out and set up a play for Bogdanovic.

“He knows how much I trust him,” said Snyder.

The Jazz had options at stake. Rudy Gobert slid a screen fake in the direction of the basket and Joe Ingles, entering the ball, might have struck him to tie the game. Ingles played the inbound perfectly, made a pass towards the basket and forced Tyson Chandler to stay on his right as he turned left to a flying Bogdanovic, making ends meet from the weak side.

The Croatian Jazz sniper caught the ball and let it fly despite being hunted by both Tucker and James Harden. For a moment, Bogdanovic thought he would be polluted or blocked by the two rockets that were on him, but he knew as soon as he let go that the shot went in and he was not the only one.

“I knew it was good, I knew it was good as soon as he caught it,” Tucker said. “He got a good lift on it. I could just say it, as soon as he shot it, I knew it was right. “

The NBA is such a fickle sport. Before every match there are always thoughts about what kind of defensive schemes and offensive attacks will be used, but when a game is so tight, it is really, as they say, a make or miss league.

“Sometimes it comes down to a shootout,” said Donovan Mitchell. “That was what was tonight.”

The recent trading of the Rockets by Clint Capela and dedication to a small-ball approach gave this game every opportunity to find out if the Jazz would be able to monitor a line-up with five out for 48 minutes and what the Rockets would do without edge protection against a traditional center like Gobert.

If Gobert had finished better at the edge, the game could have been about the advantage of a 7-footed floor against the rockets.

Of course, Houston has its own lethal weapons in Harden and Russell Westbrook that combined 67 points in the night, mostly when attacking the basket and from the midfield.

Then there was Jordan Clarkson who also found ways to attack Houston and ended with 30 points off the bench.

“I’m just trying to find the seams and get to the edge,” he said. “I know they don’t have a shotblocker, so I just went on attacking and found the next game and when someone is open, I pass.”

Clarkson came out of the game with 5:33 to play and it was Snyder’s intention to get him back into the game. But the Jazz went on a 7-0 point to open the game a bit, so when Snyder called Clarkson, he told the Jazz coach to continue with the guys in the match.

“We played well, I just told him to rock them,” Clarkson said. “We scored and rotated defensively. I played my role and played my minutes and tried to exert as much influence as possible on the game. But they had it going at the time, so I just told the coach to make them rock. “

They did rock.

After Bogdanovic hit the game-winning 3, he was stormed by his teammates on the field and let what he said were some expletives in his native language. When it was all over, he noted that it was not only a game winner, but could also become a much larger deal later in the season.

“It is potentially a tie-breaking game,” said Bogdanovic. “This game will be huge at the end of the season.”

The Jazz improved this season to 34-18 and split their two games against the Rockets with their last matchup of the season on February 22 on the second night of a home-back-to-back set.