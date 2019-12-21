Utah Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic attributes his success to the support he is receiving

Loading...

CHARLOTTE – The Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for their fifth straight victory, largely driven by the efforts of forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored a total of 26 points.

Since arriving in the hive state this season, Bogdanovic has given Utah Jazz the threat of powerful and versatile annotation they expected when they signed it with a four-year contract and $ 73.1 million during the summer. So far this season, he has averaged the best 21 points per game of his career, along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, both also maximum of his career.

The Croatian sniper connects in 45% of his field goal attempts from inside or outside the three-point arc. It occupies the number 9 position in the entire league with a percentage of three-point field goals and so far exceeded the average of the league with an effective percentage of field goals, which measures the adjustment of the percentage of field goals for shots of 3 points that are 1.5 times more valuable than those of 2 points baskets

That effectiveness in the offense has also helped Bogey become one of the team's shooting pitchers at the decisive moment. He has made numerous clutch baskets so far for Jazz, including a memorable winner of the game at the doorbell against the Milwaukee Bucks in November. His exploits have captured the hearts of fans and the confidence of the teammates since then.

“The players are looking for me, the coaching staff is trying to draw plays for me, especially at the end of the games. We have plays between me and Donovan (Mitchell) in the pick-and-roll that we are running almost every game late, "Bogdanovic explained." Personally, I am in an excellent position, and then, as a team, I think we are also playing a lot best".

He attributes his initial success to the enormous support he received from the team.

"Only the confidence that my teammates and the coaching staff give me is a great moment for us. They trust me, they are putting me in situations to take those big punches and I am not afraid of that at all," Bogdanovic said.

That support has been rewarded with a stellar game that has helped the Jazz win ball games, and hopefully there will be many more to come in the next games.