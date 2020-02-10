Utah Jazz bank big in defeat of Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS – The Utah Jazz looked around the corner at American Airlines Center on Monday evening.

The Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-119 for their third consecutive victory after losing a season-worst five in a row.

In every phase of the game, the Jazz seemed to be on the other side of the things that had plagued them because of their losing streak, and the change was largely due to the depth of the team.

It was an all too familiar scene in the beginning of the second half when, after being led by no less than 23 points, the starting unit of the Jazz came flat and the Mavericks allowed their way to the offensive end.

The lead of the Jazz fell to just three points before the bank turned things around.

With Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay on the floor and later Georges Niang and Tony Bradley added to the group, the Jazz could go with a 16-4 run to finish the third quarter and from there it was only about maintaining and defending of last blow that the Mavs had to throw.

“It was huge, that’s what kept us in the game in the second half,” said jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen after the game. “Jordan Clarkson has been good, but Emmanuel, who is not playing the final piece, cannot say enough about him. And then Tony Bradley, those tips were huge. “

Here is a list of the bad things we’ve seen doing Jazz this season, especially in the past few weeks: they start the game slowly and unfocused; at least one of the starters has such a bad night that it affects everyone; as soon as the defense has the least malfunction, the wheels seem to fall off; when they allow another team back into the game, they find no way to reverse the situation and get back to it; they get a head start and then stop fighting; they bleed points when the bank enters.

Those things do not always happen and usually not all at the same time, but there have been clear trends. What was good on Monday night was that when the Jazz seemed destined to fall into one of those bad habits, they changed course and made good decisions.

The Jazz opened the night with a little hard nose and moved the ball even when their favorite actions were cut off. Donovan Mitchell opened by hitting deep, Bojan Bogdanovic attacked the edge and early revealed some weak spots of the Mavericks, and the Jazz got contributions from everyone on the floor.

“It has been two interesting weeks. However, that is what good teams do, you are a bit rough and you bounce back.” – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

It has been a while since we have seen this team hot to start the game without the only outsider who is clearly a net negative.

“It has been two interesting weeks,” Mitchell said. “However, that is what good teams do, you are a bit rough and you bounce back.”

The starters came in the third quarter and the clear question was, can the Jazz keep its lead? As soon as the Jazz began to falter, the team was eerily known for the team that lost five times in a row.

“The biggest thing was that we weren’t scared,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t like it,” Ah here we go again. “It was like,” How do we solve it? “

To fix things and prevent more dirty problems than they already had, Quin Snyder gave his bench unit a chance to straighten the ship and to their absolute honor they turned the game around. This was not a scene in which Bradley and Mudiay came to the floor and their first mistake is an indication of what is coming.

“They picked us up big. They were huge. The guys who came in brought something and on an evening like this, that’s the reason we won. ”- Rudy Gobert Jazz Center on the couch

The longer the bank stayed on the floor, the more confident they seemed, and it appeared on the scoreboard.

“They picked us up big. They were huge, “said Gobert from the Jazzbank. “The guys that came in brought something and on an evening like this, that’s the reason we won.”

Clarkson, who retired late in the fourth, ended the night with a team high of 25 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Mudiay closed the evening with 12 points on 5 or 8 shots, including a perfect 2 or 2 from deep. Bradley finished with six points and an impressive six offensive rebounds.

Mitchell and Bogdanovic walked through the starting unit with 23 points each and Gobert ended the night with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

The 35-18 Jazz are returning home on Wednesday to face the Miami Heat in their final competition for the All-Star break.