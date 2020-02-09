Utah Jazz: 3 takeaways from the 114-113 victory in Houston

SALT LAKE CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic forced a long-range 3-pointer into the buzzer between two defenders to lift the Utah Jazz past the Houston Rockets 114-113 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday evening.

“I think the thing about that game and that group is that they trusted each other,” said jazz coach Quin Snyder in his post-game interview. “… It was a great win.”

Here are three takeaways that have defined the game:

Utah (34-18) built its biggest lead on seven points at 107-100 using a 9-0 run mid-fourth quarter, including the first 3 of the night from Bogdanovic. Houston closed again within two before the Jazz took a 109-105 lead in the last minute. The Rockets (33-20) defeated Utah 7-2 in the final minute – including a starting signal from 3 from P.J. Tucker with 1.6 seconds to play – before Bogdanovic hit the winner, the 15th 3-pointer of the game, Utah. Bogdanovic had an unusual calm attacking night and scored eight points on 2 of 7 shootings.

Jordan Clarkson brought the Jazz attack off the bench, threw a team-high 30 points as he shot 12 of 19 out of the field and hit three 3-pointers. Utah had an edge of 47-13 in bank points.

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 39 points, while James Harden had a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Houston in the back-and-forth game. De Jazz responded with 24 points and six assists from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, and 20 points and six assists from Mike Conley. Rudy Gobert added a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds because the Jazz had the lead in rebounds (48-36) and assists (25-20).

Monday at Dallas, 6.30 pm MST

Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Friday vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.