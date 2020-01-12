Utah Jazz: 3 points to remember from 127-116 win over Washington Wizards

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz recovered from an 11-point deficit at halftime to secure their ninth straight win, beating the Washington Wizards 127-116 at Capitol One Arena on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

The Jazz was without Donovan Mitchell, who missed the game due to illness. Emmanuel Mudiay was inserted into the lineup and had an effective day, scoring 14 points in 6 of 10 shots from the field while adding five rebounds and five assists without any turnovers.

Rudy Gobert – with Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic – led a third quarter rally that pushed Utah ahead of Washington in a quarter where Jazz dominated the Wizards 38-25. Gobert – who finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks – had 11 points, six rebounds and a block during the quarter, Clarkson scored nine points in the third and Bogdanovic added seven to help the Jazz go from before after Washington, led by up to 15 points during the quarter.

Bogdanovic finished with a 31-point high and Clarkson added 23 points while Utah pulled 53.3% of the field.

next

Tuesday in Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m. MST

Thursday in New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Saturday against Sacramento, 7 p.m.