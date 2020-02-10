Utah House approves resolution for studying later school start times

SALT LAKE CITY – The House of Representatives of Utah approved a resolution on Monday to encourage local solutions for later high school start times, driven by an effort to reduce the number of depressions and suicides in schools in Utah.

The House voted 51-20 for HCR3, which encourages school districts, charter schools and school community councils to consider the potential benefits and consequences of a late school day start for high school students.

The sponsor of the resolution, Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, said her resolution is not a matter of “tampering with children,” but rather adopting a matter of good public policy “to help our children be as healthy as possible, especially when we have too many of them. losing to mental illness and suicide. ”

The Harrison bill cites research that shows that sleep deprivation can have countless physical and mental health effects on teenagers.

They include a lack of attention to learning tasks, poor retention of learned information, low grades, increased risk of car accidents, increased disciplinary problems, decreased judgment, increased suicidal thinking, increased levels of anxiety and depression, decreased motivation, increased substance abuse and other adverse effects.

According to HCR3, only 10% of adolescents get the recommended 9.25 hours of sleep every night. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Survey showed that 75.4% of American high school students get less than eight hours of sleep and 43% less than six hours of sleep on school nights.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.