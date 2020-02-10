Utah House adjusts bill to finance 30 Utah State Hospital beds

SALT LAKE CITY – There is political support for 30 extra beds for mental treatment at Utah State Hospital – but will there be enough money?

The House of Representatives of Utah voted 73-0 Monday to promote HB35, which is looking for approximately $ 3.8 million to open about 30 mothballed beds at Utah State Hospital. It also requires that the Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council study the legislator and make recommendations regarding the long-term need for adult beds in the facility.

The goal, according to sponsor Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, is to free up beds currently being used in state prisons and prisons and to get help for some of Utah’s most vulnerable.

“We are paying for these people somehow,” Eliason told the House on Monday, adding that many of the severely mentally ill of Utah are trapped in the “revolving door” of the prison system and using resources in the courts and first aid . when they need professional mental health care, they cannot go anywhere else than at Utah State Hospital.

The bill would also fund ‘assertive community treatment teams’ – a ‘hospital without walls’, as Eliason put it – to create mobile outreach teams to treat people in crisis on the street or at home before they end up in the criminal justice system or an emergency room.

Eliason’s bill found support at the Utah home, but is shaky when it comes to the tax bill.

With the collapse of last year’s tax reform package, legislative leaders have said that until hard income is released, probably next week, it is unclear what money will be available to spend from the state’s general fund.

Caretaker leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, said that Eliason’s bill is “good policy,” but “we’ll have to wait and see if the money is there.”

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.