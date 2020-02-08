Utah gymnastics rallies for comeback victory over Cal

SALT LAKE CITY – Since the start of the season, even before the Red Rocks Preview, the Utah gymnasts have told everyone who wanted to listen that they want to win a national championship this year.

It is 25 years ago that Utah last obtained a national title in gymnastics, but that does not matter.

Whether it is one of the team captains – Sydney Soloski, Missy Reinstadtler or Kim Tessen – or one of the newcomers such as Emilie LeBlanc, Maile O’Keefe or Abby Paulson, the Red Rocks have fought a woman against every idea they can be are not the best that college gym has to offer.

“We want to win nationals. We want to get there, “LeBlanc said soberly earlier this season.

There is fierce competition there, but the Red Rocks won themselves a few believers Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

Driven by a season-best performance, a weekly rejoinder at this point, No. 3 Utah No. 12 defeated Cal 197,550 to 197,325.

Utah won three of the four events – uneven beams, floor exercise and balance beam – powered by seasonal heights of 49,425 on both beams and floor and a breathtaking 49,625 on beam. The jet score this season was the third highest score at the event in the country.

The Utes also had an individual winner at each event, including Soloski on the floor with a 9,925, Alexia Burch on a vault with a 9.90, Tessen on bars with a career-high 9,975 and a trio of gymnasts on beam.

O’Keefe, Adrienne Randall and Paulson formed that trio and each scored a career-high 9.95 as part of a measure-winning beam rotation.

“If they want and are hungry, anything is possible,” said head coach Tom Farden, Utah.

No matter how strong a general encounter was, no less on the road, the potential of the Red Rock championship only really became apparent after the team’s collective struggle in the vault.

After a strong spin to start the competition, something of a norm during the first five meetings of the year, Utah was anything but an elite on vault and achieved a season-low score of 49,075.

Only Burch scored 9.90 or better, while two Red Rocks scores in the range of 9.7. As for the other three, they earned scores in the low 9.8s.

Due to the problems of Utah, in combination with some excellent gymnastics from Cal, the hosts took the lead after the second rotation of the meeting.

While they were walking on the floor, Utah delivered some of his best gymnasts of the season. The floor arrangement of Utes, with striking performances from Soloski, Paulson, Jillian Hoffman – who made her seasonal debut – O’Keefe and Randall, managed to hold the finish despite a fall from Tessen.

The line-up of the Red Rocks bar then went on to career-high after career-high after career-high, with O’Keefe afterwards telling the Pac-12 network that Utah “has the radius”.

The comeback validated the new leadership style of the team, created by Reinstadtler, Tessen and Soloski. Soloski has been the vocal leader of Utah this year – Reinstadtler and Tessen are more the example type – and her intensity has proven to be exactly what the Red Rocks needed.

“She is a bit more intense, which I personally think this team needs,” Cammy Hall said sophomore. “I think we will benefit from that. We want to be intense, we don’t want to be soft or something. We want to be lions, not mice. “

After the comeback has won the Golden Bears, it is safe to say that Utah is on its way to get there.