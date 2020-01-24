Utah gymnastics competitions after ASU at the opening of the Pac-12 season

SALT LAKE CITY – Three jumps in Friday night’s Pac-12 opening game against Arizona State, Utah’s usually loyal gymnastics team – ranked # 5 in the country – looked a lot less than the sum of its parts. Consecutive scores of 9.75 or less had the announced crowd of 15,558 people who filled the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in almost stunned silence.

At the end of the meeting, the faithful Ute were stunned for an entirely different reason.

The Red Rocks cheer on Kim Tessen as she performs in the vault during the Arizona State Gymnastics meet at the University of Utah at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, 24 January 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah’s Sydney Soloski performs on the floor during the Arizona State Gymnastics Meeting with the University of Utah at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, January 24, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Five different Red Rocks set new career highs on Friday night – and another matched their own – as Utah overcame its slow start to easily defeat ASU 197.050-194.200 and improve to 5-0 this season.

Alexia Burch, Hunter Dula, Cristal Isa, Abby Paulson and Maile O’Keefe all achieved their best career performances at one event or another, and all were individual winners as a result.

Burch won the jump with a 9.95 that brought the Huntsman Center out of its daze. Dula and Isa shared the uneven bars title with scores of 9.925. Isa and Paulson then shared the title of the floor exercise, with scores of 9.9, while O’Keefe won the all-around competition, partly due to a floor 9.875.

Junior Emilie LeBlanc won the balance beam title with a 9.90 equaling her previous career record, which she set in Maryland last season.

“I really feel like this is an extremely talented team,” said Utah head coach Tom Farden. “They have a lot of potential. If we can compete with confidence and maintain the score; go boom, boom, boom and build each other up, it’s a dangerous team. “

This “boom, boom, boom” missed most of the night, despite the career efforts of many Red Rocks. While some gymnasts were at the top of their game – Burch and LeBlanc, in particular – others struggled. Even those who have reached career heights, like Paulson and O’Keefe, underperformed on one event only to bounce on another.

“It shows you that they have gymnastic amnesia, what you need to have,” said Farden. “Especially if you are a multi-event athlete. You can have a bad event, but you have to go to that next event and turn it off. We are getting there. We are young and I don’t want to apologize to them, but we are currently working through some growing pains. “

The fights, mixed with summits, led to good, if not excellent scores, such as a 49,150 on jump, a 49,275 and bars, a 49,300 on beam and a 49,325 on the ground. Vault would have been much worse, if not for Burch.

The junior started a much more difficult new jump – a 1½ Yurchenko as opposed to her previous full Yurchenko. The new safe included a blind landing, and Burch glued it as if she had competed in it all her life, even though she had only trained him from this summer.

“It’s a pretty difficult jump,” said Burch. “I have made one (Yurchenko) all my life. It was a bit shocking. “

And desperately needed.

“This safe has really made a difference for us,” said Farden. “We have gained momentum.”

Momentum that led to a 9.925 vault for Kim Tessen, then continued on uneven bars, where LeBlanc launched the best performance of his short career in Utah. The junior scored 9.825 in her leading role – a season high – and then continued her solid gymnastics in the leading beam role.

“I just decided that I was going to do what I do in practice,” she said. “Don’t try to be better. Do not try to do more than usual. Just be myself. “

Overall, the Red Rocks are still looking for exactly who they are, but they firmly believe that they are more than they have shown so far this season.

“I think we had a pretty decent meeting, but we left a lot on the ground tonight,” said Burch. “We are not close to our potential, but it was certainly a step in the right direction.”