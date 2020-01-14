Utah GOP Vice President Resigns and Announces Candidacy for a House Seat

SALT LAKE CITY – The head of the Utah GOP has resigned to run for the Utah House of Representatives.

Aaron Starks, the vice president of the Republican Party of Utah, announced Tuesday in his resignation notice his candidacy for District 42 of Utah, a seat in the House currently occupied by Representative Kim Coleman, who is running for office. year for the 4th seat of the Congress district, now owned by Utah. only Democrat in Congress, representative Ben McAdams.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join this process and officially announce my candidacy for the State House of Representatives in the 42 district of Utah and finish my duties as vice president,” wrote Starks in his notice of resignation from the Utah State Central Committee on Tuesday.

“I look forward to connecting with the delegates and earning their vote over the next few months,” wrote Starks. “I hope to fight for our conservative principles and do my part to ensure that Utah remains economically viable, globally competitive and ideal for years to come!”

Utah District 42 is located in western Salt Lake County, including parts of western Jordan, southern Jordan, and Herriman.

Starks in his resignation said he was “honored” to have served in the leadership of the party, saying he was “blessed and fortunate” to have served.

He also highlighted several ways the party has “radically changed and improved” over the past year, including financial solvency and the ability to contribute to candidates who get party approval, a redesign. party branding, etc.

“I am honored to have been part of an exceptional team that came together to provide leadership and direction to the party,” said Starks.