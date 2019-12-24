Utah football: Utes will meet on Christmas night in San Antonio

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah will hit San Antonio from all sides in preparation for Tuesday's Alamo Bowl against Texas. After going to their respective homes for a couple of days, the Utes in 11th place will meet at the bowl site on Christmas night.

"Our administration has been very good at maximizing what the NCAA allows," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

On Thursday morning, Utah will practice at the nearby Trinity University. A trip to SeaWorld is planned in the afternoon. The Texas Longhorns arrive the next day, while the Utes have no events scheduled.

Saturday's itinerary begins with lunch and interaction with children from Boysville, a youth hostel in San Antonio. A press conference with Morgan Scalley, Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard, Terrell Burgess and Leki Fotu arrives later in the day, as does an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons.

The Sunday afternoon blackboard presents a press conference. Utah participants include Andy Ludwig, Tyler Huntley, Brant Kuithe, Zack Moss and Darrin Paulo. An afternoon rally is planned.

Whittingham and Texas coach Tom Herman are the speakers at a press conference on Monday. A launch lunch for 1,100 people will follow, including both teams.

Tuesday's start is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST in the Alamodome.