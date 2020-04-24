Utah football: S Terrell Burgess selected by Rams in 3rd spherical

SALT LAKE City — Terrell Burgess is Los Angeles bound.

The previous Utah basic safety was chosen by the Rams with the 104th all round decide on in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL draft Friday, parlaying a profitable Utes profession into a professional option.

“Burgess is a multipurpose security with experience as a deep middle and box-place defender. He is an lively tackler in the vicinity of the line of scrimmage but is also efficient floating among the quantities as a heart fielder,” NFL.com wrote in analyzing the choice.

“Burgess is a versatile protection with experience as a deep center and box-space defender.” — NFL.com, on analyzing Terrell Burgess

Burgess begun all 14 game titles at solid basic safety for the Utes in 2019, his to start with season as a starter for Kyle Whittingham’s software. He was 3rd on the staff very last season with 81 tackles when including 7.5 tackles for reduction and two fumble recoveries, tied for fourth in the Pac-12.

In advance of the draft, Draft Wire requested Burgess what the staff who selects him is finding.

“They’re gonna get a guy that is gonna arrive in and give 110 % work every single day,” Burgess said. “I’m gonna occur in and understand the system from the older fellas. I’m thrilled to meet my new teammates and get to function. I’m gonna do all the things I can to aid the team gain ball game titles.”

From the Twitterverse