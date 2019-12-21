Utah football: offensive line trying to rebound against Texas at Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Ute's offensive lineman, Darrin Paulo, summed up the performance of the Utah offensive line in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon.

“You watched the movie. They kicked us (the butts). They beat us that game, ”Paulo said.

The offensive line of Utah was not the usual in the Pac-12 championship game, allowing six catches. The generally dominant Utes running game, which had averaged more than 200 yards per game for the Oregon game, was stifled for 116 yards, of which 113 were from Zack Moss. The Utah offensive struggled to accumulate points and finished the night with only 15. The Utes could not get the yards when they had the fourth down and received the necessary thrust on the line.

“We certainly have to perform better than in the last ball game. That was our worst performance of the year, not only with the O line but with the team in general, ”said head coach Kyle Whittingham.

At the post-game press conference after the championship game, Whittingham said the game was lost in the trenches.

"The disappointing thing is that we really lost the game in the area in which we have been undefeated this year: the line of scrimmage," he said. "We didn't win the scrimmage line for the first time in the whole season, which was, as I said, really disappointing and surprising."

The offensive line probably didn't have fun in the movie theater after the loss of Oregon, but they are learning from the movie and applying that to their next opponent: Texas.

"We are worried about Texas," said second-year student Nick Ford.

The key for the Utes will be to return to the basics and block the fundamentals.

"We have to bounce, we have to do things we have been doing all season long: protect the passer, open lanes for running, and we have full confidence that they will." "Whittingham said.

Ford agrees.

“We have to go back to some of our fundamentals, go back to basics to help us perform better. The longer it helps us in that regard, "Ford said.

Junior offensive lineman Orlando Umana believes that Utes should be safer and more aggressive.

"Let's just have more confidence in our game, let's play more aggressively and together," said Umana.

Utah will have plenty of time to correct errors in the Oregon game and prepare for the Texas offensive line. By the time they leave the field in San Antonio, 25 days have passed since the Pac-12 championship game, although players can go home for a few days before arriving in Texas on Christmas night.

"They are a good team, so it's good to see them in the movie and just break down what they do." They are a good team in the cinema, so it is always good to have more time, "Paulo said.

The Texas defensive line enters the Alamo Bowl with 1.8 catches per game, led by linebacker Juwan Mitchell, who had three catches. Linebacker Ayodele Adeoye and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham have 2.5 catches each.

Ford describes the Texas defensive line as "some big guys."

“They move a lot. They are young and I think they are good. They are an attractive defense, especially their D line, "Paulo said.

Umana also gives the Longhorns defensive line supporters.

"His line is pretty good, we just have to do our part and get ready," said Umana.

For Utah to finish its season with a victory to end the year on a positive note and send the majors the right way, you will have to correct your offensive line game. Ford is confident that the offensive line will return to its usual forms.

"All the respect of the world towards them, but I have faith in my children and in what we do and we will see what happens when that day comes," he said.