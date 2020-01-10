Utah football brims with 2020 promises after memorable season

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s football season has taken an obvious turn for the worse in post-season games.

After accumulating an 11-1 record, fifth place in the penultimate college playoff standings, a second consecutive Pac-12 South title and an eight-game winning streak, the Utes ran into a Wall.

A 37-15 loss to Oregon in the conference championship game cost Utah dear – a potential spot in the national semifinals or at least an invitation to the Rose Bowl.

“We have to understand our problems and go back to work – get better, get better, keep getting better in all areas. But that doesn’t tarnish an iota of what the senior class has accomplished. These guys have left their mark on Utah football. – Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham

The Utes ended up going to the Alamo Bowl, where they would face Texas (7-5) in San Antonio. The Longhorns turned the meeting into a kind of scramble, prevailing 38-10.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that “it was a very disappointing end to a great season.”

Whittingham noted that judging the overall work, the Utes have done very good things. The 11 wins were the third highest total in team history. There was no addition to this as Whittingham noted that they had been dominated and trained in the last two games.

“We have to understand our problems and get back to work – get better, get better, keep getting better in all areas,” said Whittingham. “But that doesn’t tarnish an iota of what the senior class has accomplished. These guys have left their mark on Utah football. ”

Although the team did not meet or exceed the victory totals achieved by the Fiesta and Sugar bowl championship teams which obtained 12-0 and 13-0 respectively, Whittingham explained that playing in the Pac-12 is ” very different ”from what it was at the Mountain West Conference over the years.

“These are apples and oranges, what these guys have been doing, regarding the regular season and how they have run their business,” said Whittingham, who added that the Utes will have a lot of representation in the NFL Scouting Combine then the repechage. He also congratulated the seniors for graduating.

“(I am) very proud of these guys,” said Whittingham. “Too bad we didn’t finish stronger.”

Utah opened the season with its ninth consecutive victory over BYU, winning 30-12 at Provo, then ended the conference game with home wins against northern Illinois (35-17) and l ‘Idaho State (31-0).

The Pac-12 slate started on a sour note with a setback of 30-23 at USC. Due to the head-to-head defeat – and as it turned out because of a tie-breaker – Utah had to win its next eight games to win the South Division crown for the second consecutive year.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the sideline after a Utah score as Utah and UCLA play a college football game in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday 16 November 2019.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utes have accomplished the task – and impressively. They dominated games against Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona State, California, Washington, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado by a combined score of 298- 76. The only close encounter was a 33-28 decision against the Seattle Huskies. One match in two was decided by an average margin of more than 32 points.

Utah’s offense has scored 30 points or more 10 times. The defense, meanwhile, held 11 opponents within 100 meters on the ground. After 12 games, the Utes joined Clemson and Ohio State as the only FBS teams to rank in the top nine nationally on both sides of the ball in meters per game. They finished fourth in defense (4.2 yards) and ninth in attack (6.91 yards).

Pac-12 honored Whittingham as coach of the year. He also won the Bobby Dodd award nationally. Zack Moss, who became the race leader on the program, received recognition as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Moss has been joined to the Pac-12 All Conference Premier Team by defensive end Bradlee Anae, linebacker Francis Bernard, goalkeeper Julian Blackmon, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, quarterback Tyler Huntley, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and left forward Darrin Paulo.

Second team selections included tight end Brant Kuithe and defensive forward John Penisini. Safety Terrell Burgess, offensive lineman Nick Ford, nickel-plated back Javelin Guidry, linebacker Devin Lloyd, offensive lineman Simi Moala, defensive end Mika Tafua and center Orlando Umana made honorable mention.

Several Utes have won honors from across America with Anae who has achieved consensus recognition. The senior also became the leader in career bags for the program with 30.

Another recognition came to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in the nation.

Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs in the second touchdown in Utah against Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) while quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) signals first to the Low during the first half of an NCAA football game at Rice -Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday October 19, 2019.Colter Peterson

OFFENSE: The return of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resulted in a sharp increase in productivity. Utah finished the season with 6,006 total yards.

Huntley flourished under Ludwig, becoming one of the best quarters in the country. He completed 222 of 301 passes (73.1 percent) for 3,092 yards with 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

“Andy has definitely teamed up with Tyler and I think it’s a good game. They just seem to be in sync with each other, “said Whittingham earlier in the season. “Andy was excited about Tyler throughout the off-season, how athletic he was and what kind of things he was going to create for him. Tyler embraced this and did a great job with everything asked of him. “

A pair of transfers – Jake Bentley (South Carolina) and Cameron Rising (Texas) – will face off to replace Huntley next season.

After opting for the red jersey hosting leader Britain Covey after four games to regain his health, Kuithe found himself at the head of the team with 34 catches. Senior receiver Demari Simpkins finished second with 28. The best receiver is Jaylen Dixon, who finished fourth with 24. Other experienced subclasses include Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Samson Nacua.

The Utah floor game was led by Moss. The elder dominated the Pac-12 with 1,416 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Huntley was No. 2 on the team with 290 yards, while a trio of returnees followed suit – Devin Brumfield (263), Jordan Wilmore (194) and Devonta’e Henry-Cole (188).

Ultimately, the Utes had solid contributions from Kuithe and his second-year classmate Cole Fotheringham.

The offensive line had only one senior runner in Paulo. Umano, Ford and Moala join left guard Braeden Daniels as returnees. The continued development of the highly touted Bamidele Olaseni university transfer could solidify things from the start. Competition for play time will also include sophomore student Johnny Maea.

Utah Utes defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) celebrates with the rest of the defensive line after stopping Arizona in third position during the first half of an NCAA football game at Rice Stadium- Eccles de Salt Lake City Saturday October 19, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

DEFENSE: For most of the season, Utah’s hasty defense has led the nation. Anae, Fotu, Penisini and Tafua got things started. Anae ended up becoming the new “mayor of Sack Lake City” with 30 quarterback bags. He was credited with 14 tackles for defeat last season. Tafua moved things forward in the other defensive spot with four fumble recoveries.

Linebackers Bernard and Lloyd have also proven to be very effective. Lloyd, a sophomore, finished with a record 91 tackles this season – making 11 saves behind the line of scrimmage with two interruptions and one interception. Bernard, meanwhile, finished second on the team with 85 tackles.

High school was also a source of strength. Cornerback Johnson recorded 11 pass breaks in his last college season. He declared for the NFL project and chose not to play in the bowl of Alamo. Guidry nickel back also became pro a year earlier. The Utes will also lose seniors Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse, who occupied the other corner position.

There is great hope that Californian preparatory star Clark Phillips can intervene and have an impact. He joined the state of Ohio before moving to Utah.

Defense was a priority at the start of the signing period as the Utes strive to fill vacancies, including the release of departure guarantees from Burgess and Blackmon. The latter carried out four interceptions in 2019,

“The dominant theme of this class is defense. We were on defense last year, so there is going to be a pretty decent imbalance between the defensive and offensive players to try to catch up, “said Whittingham. “But we think we’re going to add some really good players to our roster.”

The Utes also have some return experience in defensive linemen Hauati Pututau, Viane Moala and Maxs Tupai; linebacker Sione Lund; as well as JaTravis Broughton, Vonte Davis, R.J. Hubert and Malone Mataele in high school.

Kicker Jadon Redding (97) of Utah Utes gives an extra kick in Seattle on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Utah won 33-28. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

SPECIAL TEAMS: After becoming the first team to win the Lou Groza and Ray Guy awards, the Utes lost kicker Matt Gay and bettor Mitch Wishnowsky to graduation and the NFL. These tasks were managed this season, respectively, by freshmen Jadon Redding and Ben Lennon.

Redding ended up making 10 of his 13 field placement attempts and connected on 56 of his additional kicks. Lennon, on the other hand, averaged 40.9 yards on 44 punts in his first season with the Utes.

Losing Covey, a punt returner from all conferences, also left a gap in the special teams. Simpkins entered the role and later in the season had a 66-yard comeback for a touchdown.

• • •

Utah football in select national categories in 2019

Rating violation: 38th (32.3 points per game)

Total offense: 48th (429.0 yards per game)

Defense of rating: 6th (15.0 points per game)

Total Defense: 3rd (269.2 yards per game)

Note: The classification may change slightly because the national championship match has not yet been played.