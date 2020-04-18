Utah experiences 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SALT LAKE Town — Utah reported two extra COVID-19 deaths Saturday and far more than 100 new verified cases.

The hottest fatalities include a Utah County woman and a Salt Lake County guy, equally described only as older than 60, in accordance to the Utah Section of Overall health. The girl died in a clinic.

Officers did not know whether both of the victims experienced fundamental healthcare problems. They provide the state’s loss of life toll to 25.

Confirmed cases of the illness now stand at 2,931 in the Beehive State, a rise of virtually 130 considering the fact that Friday. Just below 60,000 men and women have now been examined, additional than 4,000 considering that the earlier working day. The constructive amount hovers just down below 5%.

Some have expressed issue about delays of up to 72 hrs when awaiting take a look at outcomes following Utah expanded its tests criteria to include things like any individual with 1 or additional indications together with cough, fever, shortness of breath, decline of style or smell and muscle aches.

Even though most labs return final results in 24 to 48 hours, final results could be delayed for up to 72 several hours based on the time of day a man or woman will get analyzed and when a web site sends its tests samples into a lab, mentioned Tom Hudachko, Utah Well being Division spokesman.

Despite growing the criteria, Hudachko says the state is viewing demand from customers below capability for testing.

The breakdown of Utah COVID-19 cases by health and fitness district as of Saturday:

Salt Lake County, 1,547 129 hospitalized 13 fatalities

Utah County, 417 23 hospitalized 5 fatalities

Summit County, 316 31 hospitalized deaths

Davis County, 230 21 hospitalized 2 deaths

Weber-Morgan, 112 12 hospitalized 1 death

Wasatch County, 109 6 hospitalized 1 loss of life

Southwest Utah, 65 9 hospitalized 1 dying

Bear River, 52 9 hospitalized fatalities

Tooele County, 39 4 hospitalized fatalities

San Juan County, 18 5 hospitalized 2 fatalities

TriCounty (Uinta Basin), 9 1 hospitalized fatalities

Central Utah, 12 1 hospitalized fatalities

Southeast Utah, 5 hospitalized fatalities

This tale will be up to date in the course of the day.