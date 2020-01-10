Utah Energy Czar Retires - Deseret News

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Laura Nelson, energy advisor to Governor Gary Herbert and director of his Office of Energy Development, retired on Thursday after more than 10 years of service in the government of Utah.

“Dr. Nelson is truly an unprecedented leader. His tireless dedication has proven to be essential in ensuring that Utah’s energy and mineral economy continues to thrive in the face of a rapidly changing landscape,” said Herbert.

“I greatly appreciated his expertise in the industry and his ability to bring together various stakeholders to propose sound policies, responsible development and innovative solutions that can advance our economic and environmental success today and for generations to come. come.”

Nelson was energy advisor to former Governor Jon M. Huntsman Jr. and technical advisor to the Utah utility division.

Under his tenure at Herbert, Nelson raised Utah and the Office of Energy Development with his leadership on several boards and committees. She has been Vice-President and Board Member of the National Association of State Energy Officials, President of the Utah Energy Infrastructure Board, President of the Western Interstate Energy Board, Co-Chair of the NARUC-NASEO Task Force on Comprehensive Electricity Planning and as a member of the board of directors of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.

Her technical expertise was crucial to the formation of Utah’s ten-year strategic energy plan and Utah’s energy action plan until 2020. She helped advance a one-of-a-kind net metering agreement for the solar industry, expanding alternative and level 3 fuels to improve Utah’s connectivity and air quality, launched the country’s main energy and minerals education platform and concluded regional, national and international energy agreements.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside Governor Herbert and helping to realize the vision of an energy future for all through the production of affordable, reliable, sustainable and clean opportunities,” said Nelson. “With exceptional state leadership through its administration and the Legislative Assembly, as well as a talented technical team, we have succeeded in making the Governor’s Office for Energy Development a leading political model that today reflects in a dozen states nationwide. ”

Rob Simmons, deputy director of the Office of Energy Development, will serve as energy advisor and acting executive director effective Friday.

Simmons comes to the position with extensive experience in energy policy, development and technology, previously serving as associate director of the energy innovation program at the Utah Science Technology and Research Initiative; and vice-president of the Oquirrh Institute, founded by former governor Mike Leavitt.