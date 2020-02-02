Utah drivers insisted on staying off the roads due to the heaviest snowstorm of the season

SALT LAKE CITY – City and state officials are urging drivers to stay off the road for what is expected to be the heaviest snowstorm on Monday this winter.

Some schools and school districts have also announced that they will start late or cancel morning classes.

“The temperatures will drop almost all day for most locations in northern Utah,” said KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie.

South Utah won’t see much snow, but will experience temperatures in the 1930s, Guthrie said.

The snowfall is expected to last until Tuesday morning, with a new storm possibly coming through the state on Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is working with the governor’s office “just to make sure we have the best plan for the future,” said spokesman John Gleason on Sunday.

“And predicting can be a bit difficult … but all indications are that this is a major winter storm. So we recommend that if people are flexible with their journeys tomorrow, they will stay off the road as much as possible. If you can work from home … that helps us keep everyone safe, that’s the top priority, “Gleason said.

More drivers staying off the road would also give crews extra room to free them, he said. Many slides and fenders are expected in severe storms, he said, which can also slow snow plows.

“The next 48 hours will be crucial. We will go back and forth over the road, “Gleason said.

After the snowfall starts to decrease on Monday evening, the ice problems will increase with submerging temperatures, he said, and another dangerous commuter traffic could arise on Tuesday morning.

“Our forecast confidence for this winter storm is constantly increasing and is currently high overall. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will have a significant impact on Monday morning and, probably, the evening commute, ”said Charlotte Dewey, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, during a Sunday briefing about the storm.

She said that the snowfall during Monday morning’s shuttle service will get heavier and go south all day long.

The weather is expected to affect travel through the I-15 corridor from Idaho to Cedar City, Dewey said.

Valley areas will see at least 5 inches of snow, she said, while Salt Lake City gets between 8 and 12 inches, Tooele should expect 18 to 24 inches, Sandy 12 to 18 inches, with an expected 4 to 6 inches in Brigham City.

Several school districts have announced plans to either start late or cancel Monday morning classes due to expected snow conditions, including:

The University of Utah canceled the lessons before 12:30 pm, but the health system of the university remains open.

The districts of the Davis, Provo, Weber and Box Elder schools each start two hours later than normal, the district officials said. Ascent Academy in Farmington also starts two hours late.

All five Spectrum Academy campuses in North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove, as well as NUAMES Early College High School in Layton and Ogden and East Hollywood High have a delayed start of two hours.

Tooele, Granite, Salt Lake City, Ogden and Murray school districts and Utah Valley University have all said they plan to open at the same time as usual, but will re-evaluate morning conditions.

Nebo School District decides at 6:30 am if they want to cancel the school for that day and let parents know via email, text message and telephone if they choose to cancel it. Alpine School District officials said they would consider canceling the school or not at 5:30 a.m. and informing parents through social media and a district communication system.

Syracuse Arts Academy cancels its morning class lessons and starts morning classes two hours late.

LDS Business College closes its campus until noon and decides before 10 a.m. whether the afternoon and evening classes should be canceled.

The Ogden, Salt Lake City and Springville campuses at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind start two hours late. The kindergarten classes have been canceled.

The office of Mayor Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City said that all non-essential city services are telecommuting or on emergency leave until Monday afternoon “with a determination at 10:00 am regarding work functions for the rest of the day.”

“City snow fans will start treatment on priority roads from this evening. It is likely that waste collection this week will be postponed for a day, “the statement said.

All non-essential services in Sandy either work via telecommuting or are on urgent leave until Monday afternoon, city officials said on Twitter.

Sandy city officials also said that her non-essential services are telecommuting or starting at noon.

The Utah legislature has announced that committee meetings will be postponed to Monday 9 a.m. and that the floor will start at 11 a.m.

Contributing: Then Bammes