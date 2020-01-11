Utah delegation talks about Iran and removal from Eagle Forum convention

SANDY – Members of the Utah delegation discussed Iran, the President’s removal and the president’s successes at Saturday’s Eagle Forum convention.

“President Donald Trump has, in my opinion, been more respectful and restrained in the exercise of his commander-in-chief than any other president in my lifetime,” said Senator Mike Lee.

Lee’s comments come just days after he publicly fumed following a military briefing on the American air strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 2. attack.

While Lee congratulated the president on Saturday, he remained critical of the congressional briefing.

Lee told attendees of the annual convention of the influential conservative political organization Utah Eagle Forum that at the briefing, senators were told, “We would like to tell you more about what the general Soleimani was planning, but we can’t, unless in this setting. ”

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Eagle Forum’s annual convention in Sandy on Saturday, January 11, 2020.Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Although the meeting took place in a secure underground bunker, he said, the response from military officials was “maybe another time.”

Lee described Soleimani as a “very bad man” who caused injuries to many American soldiers. However, Lee said, “It is important to decide what will follow” to do everything possible to avoid war.

When asked if the president could approve a similar strike against Iran’s supreme leader without congressional approval, officials did not respond, according to Lee.

There is a growing tension between who has the power to approve single strikes and who has the power to declare war, he said. Senators were told at the briefing that talking about new military action would embolden Iran and weaken the American cause, making the country less safe, Lee said.

“We were advised not to exercise, and even not to defend in the name of the exercise of our power. It’s not even really our power, it’s your power, ”Lee told the audience.

According to the senator, military officials said things they would not have said before Trump, and that “their boss would not have approved, and the people who elected their boss would not have approved.”

Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Introduced a resolution on war powers to force a debate and vote in Congress to prevent a further escalation of hostilities with Iran. He is scheduled to vote in the Senate next week.

Lee said he has put his support behind the resolution and believes Trump is also ready to defend the separation of powers.

Representative John Curtis said the House saw a “rush, less than 24 hours” to consider the resolution of the war powers. He said he would have liked a more in-depth hearing and thanked Lee for “insisting on this dialogue”.

Representative John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Eagle Forum annual convention in Sandy on Saturday, January 11, 2020.Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

In his remarks, Representative Chris Stewart welcomed the attack on Soleimani and did not mention the resolution proposed by Kaine.

“He did the right thing in Iran. He absolutely did the right thing in Iran, ”said Stewart of the president.

The attack on Soleimani followed warnings from the United States not to kill Americans, said Stewart. “And the president held by the red line. He really means it when he talks about deterrence … and Iran is going to be different today. I’m convinced. “

On the impeachment, Curtis said that the Republicans and Democrats of D.C. believe that “we have an armed impeachment.” It will never be the same. “

According to “Curtis” in Washington, “talking about the cooler in the gym” in Washington is that in the future, a party offended by the president’s policies will be charged and become a tool of trade.

Stewart also called the removal process “nonsense” and lacking evidence that Trump should be removed from office.

“If you don’t like this president, defeat him at the polls. And by the way, this president is going to be re-elected in 2020, and it will be a nice thing, “said Stewart.

Earlier, Stewart touted the strength of the economy, low unemployment and the strengthening of the military since Trump came to power.

Representative Rob Bishop did not mention Iran or the powers of war, but focused on the need for the government to be less involved in decision-making that can be managed at the state level.

Representative Rob Bishop, R-Utah, speaks at the Utah Eagle Forum annual convention in Sandy on Saturday, January 11, 2020.Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

For example, he said, Congress should not have added physical education to the No Child Left Behind Act. And when it comes to banning vaping aromas, he said, Congress or the states themselves should make the rules, not a federal bureaucracy. On January 2, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it would apply a ban on flavors other than menthol and tobacco on electronic cigarettes.

Bishop urged Utah to push back the federal government over state rights to make more decisions.

“I am still convinced that if we had federalism, we would not have the large deficits that we currently have,” said Bishop.