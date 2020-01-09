Utah cybersecurity team foils attempted digital intrusion into Iran

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Over the weekend, Utah state cybersecurity experts took action to thwart an increase in digital intrusion efforts from Iran and target government websites States.

The Iranian traffic, which was not a hacking attempt but an automated digital surveillance aimed at identifying the vulnerabilities of the state’s computer systems, follows the American assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

National cybersecurity experts from the US Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin two days after Soleimani’s death, warning state and municipal entities that “Iranian leaders and several affiliated violent extremist organizations have publicly declared their intention to take action retaliate against the United States “and noted that the country had highly developed cyber attack assets.

“Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can carry out cyber attacks against the United States,” said the bulletin. “Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects on critical infrastructure in the United States.”

Utah Department of Technology Services spokeswoman Stephanie Weteling said the hacking attempts had failed and cybersecurity personnel had successfully blocked the harmful traffic once it was detected.

“On Sunday we saw an increase in the number of attempts to enter our network and were able to say that the traffic was coming from Iran,” said Weteling. “Our cybersecurity team immediately implemented countermeasures and has seen nothing since.”

Weteling noted that these types of surveillance attempts have become commonplace and that the state now sees traffic similar to the volume of $ 1 billion per day. Almost all of these sources of activity come from automated “bots” that are programmed to assess the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of websites and other digital infrastructure.

Sergeant FBI cyber task force. Jeffrey Plan of the Utah Department of Public Safety said that his agency had received no reports of Iranian activity targeting private sector digital systems in Utah on Thursday morning.