Utah County Voters Will Decide To Change Government

PROVO – Utah County voters will decide this year whether or not to adopt a new form of government, county commissioners determined on Tuesday.

The commission, divided 2-1, agreed to put a form of government from the mayor’s council on the November 3 ballot for a public vote. The plan, if adopted by voters, would create an elected county mayor and five elected members of the county council.

Commissioner Nathan Ivie argued that the new structure would reduce costs and amplify the voice of local communities at the county level, while Commissioner Bill Lee was concerned that the proposal would create a larger and less responsive form of government .

Ivie and Commissioner Tanner Ainge voted in favor of the resolution, while Lee voted against.

The rapid growth in the population of Utah County – with more explosive growth expected in the coming decades – has raised the question of whether a mayor council structure would more effectively meet the needs of the county than a three-person commission. .

The county currently has approximately 620,000 residents; it will become the second first-class county in the state – along with the county of Salt Lake – when it reaches 700,000 residents. The population could reach 1.6 million people over the next 25 to 30 years, according to projections.

An advisory committee to study the potential change of government recommended last year that the county move to a full-time mayor and seven-part-time council, with an executive director to manage the county’s day-to-day operations. . The November ballot proposal would create a full-time mayor and a council of five part-time people, with members elected by geographic ridings.

“This proposal provides checks and balances, a separation of powers and also costs taxpayers less for better representation,” Ivie said in a statement, noting that the plan should cost 34% less than the current county structure. “This form of government will better meet the needs of our growing county by giving local communities a guaranteed voice at the table.”

“There is no better recipe for good government than increasing the number of informed, committed and principled people who participate in the democratic process,” Ainge said in a statement. “I hope that by putting this on the ballot, 2020 will be a year of public engagement on how the county government affects the lives of our residents and on the best way to allocate legislative and chief executive of our county. ”

Lee, meanwhile, expressed concern over the creation of a larger county government structure.

“By evaluating different forms of government over the past year, I have found that citizens of Utah County want government to stay small,” said Lee. “Maintaining a limited and responsive government is an objective that I will always pursue.”

If adopted, the new structure will come into force in 2023. The first mayors and council members will be chosen during the elections of 2022.