Utah Congressmen Respond To Iran's Reprisal Missile Attack

SALT LAKE CITY – It is “possible to make peace with the Iranian people while protecting American life and interests in the region,” said Representative Chris Stewart in a tweet Tuesday evening, following reports of Iranian missiles aimed at Iraqi military bases housing American troops.

Stewart and other members of the Utah Congress delegation went on Twitter within hours of the strikes to recognize the attack, which was first reported by Iranian state media and confirmed subsequently by the United States Department of Defense.

The department said on Tuesday evening that more than a dozen ballistic missiles had been launched outside Iran around 3:30 p.m. MST, targeting at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel.

“We need to learn more details before we can assess the severity of the attack and what should be the appropriate response,” said Stewart in his tweet, adding that having peace while protecting American life and interests is ” our objective”.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter that President Donald Trump had been made aware of the reports and that he was consulting with his national security team.

Journalists from the New York Times, CNN and other media reported that Trump would not speak to the nation on Tuesday evening.

As legislators across the country turned to social media to comment on the missile strikes, Senator Mitt Romney, Representative John Curtis and Representative Ben McAdams also issued thanks.

“May God protect and watch over our troops stationed in Iraq,” wrote Romney, adding: “I condemn Iran’s attacks, which have targeted the United States, the coalition and Iraqi military personnel, in the strongest terms strong. ”

May God protect and watch over our troops stationed in Iraq. My thoughts are with them and with their loved ones. I condemn Iran’s attacks, which have targeted the United States, the Iraqi coalition and military personnel, in the strongest terms.

Curtis said in a tweet Tuesday evening that he was aware of the reported attacks and that he “would continue to monitor the situation closely” until a confidential administration briefing on Wednesday.

“My prayers and immeasurable gratitude go to those who protect our nation abroad and at home,” Curtis tweeted.

McAdams also tweeted that he was “monitoring the situation closely” and “praying for the brave American military, personnel and their families at home.”

Iran, which initially admitted to targeting only one base, has warned the United States not to respond to the attack, the Associated Press reported. Iranian state television said the attack was revenge for the murder of revolutionary guard General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike Friday.

“We are warning all American allies who gave their bases to its terrorist army that any territory which is the starting point for aggression against Iran will be targeted,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement. broadcast by IRNA News, an Iranian state-owned company. as reported by the Associated Press.

Injury information was not immediately available.