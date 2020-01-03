Utah chooses 14 medical marijuana pharmacies: this is where they will be

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Health on Friday announced pharmacies that will be licensed to sell medical marijuana in 14 locations across the state as of March.

"That is an important milestone for many reasons. These companies can begin to verify their locations and hire employees and really make some serious preparations for March when they plan to do so, when some of them will have to be implemented," Richard Oborn, director of the Cannabis Center Utah Department of Health Medic., Said the Deseret News.

The following pharmacies will receive licenses to sell cannabis products:

Beehive’s Own, two licenses, Salt Lake City and Box Elder, Morgan or Rich County.

Bloom Medicinals, Cedar City.

Columbia Care, Springville.

Curaleaf, Lindon.

Deseret Wellness, two licenses, Park City and Provo.

Justice Grown Utah, two licenses, Salt Lake City.

Pure UT, Vernal.

Three of the selected pharmacies also have marijuana cultivation licenses:

Dragonfly Wellness, from Salt Lake City.

True northern Utah, two pharmacy licenses, Logan and Ogden.

Healthy therapy, West Bountiful.

Efforts to contact pharmacies for comments on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

“Some of the companies to which the department intends to grant licenses do not yet have ownership of their proposed locations, and in some cases, their proposed locations may change. Their operational plans are pending the approval of the department and their owners must still pass the criminal background checks, "according to a statement from the health department.

The licenses were divided between four geographical regions. Pharmacies will open in two phases, with eight pharmacies that can open in March. Another six may open from July.

It is not clear if the 14 pharmacies will be prepared to open in March and July, Oborn said, but many of those who applied indicated they could open in March.

Pharmacies were chosen from 130 applications made by 60 different companies, according to the health department. Seven are owned, or partially, by Utah residents.

Connor Boyack, president of the Libertas Institute, which advocates for medical marijuana, called the number of pharmacies with licenses granted "a great milestone to get the program to start completely in the coming months."

"We have been working for years at times like this, and it is very gratifying to see progress. Looking forward, we are working on some important changes for the next legislative session to make this program even better for patients," said Boyack. it's a statement.

Utah voters approved the medical marijuana ballot initiative, Proposition 2, in November 2018 that legalizes a doctor's approved marijuana treatment for certain health conditions. The state legislators the following month replaced the measure with a law that, according to them, establishes stricter controls on the production, distribution and use of the drug.

The bill originally called for the creation of a state-run central pharmacy and collected at the local county health department. But after two county attorneys told their local health departments not to distribute marijuana, which is illegal under federal law, an alternative bill was passed during a special session that allows 14 pharmacies to sell medical cannabis and eliminate public health workers from the equation.

Oborn called these changes "critical for the program to be implemented."

"We are very excited to have a program that can help patients, that can register providers and that can educate the public about medical cannabis. And we are excited to bring some partners with medical cannabis pharmacies, and they can provide products directly to patients who qualify and who need to have their product convenient. Being able to buy it in Utah is a big problem for them, ”said Oborn.

The next step will be a state boost to educate health care providers about medical marijuana until January and February, he said.

"One of the concerns that some people have is that there are not enough providers willing to recommend medical cannabis to patients. And that is a critical first step that has to happen for a patient to get the product, is to have to connect with a provider that is willing to recommend the product, "according to Oborn.

People can find information about providers at medicalcannabis.utah.gov. The state database will include a list of medical personnel who have registered to recommend cannabis and have chosen to be included in the list.

Doctors can also find information on that site about presentations that will take place throughout the state to help them understand how to recommend medical marijuana.

"It's about educating suppliers so they can make a critical decision about whether they want to recommend medical cannabis or not. Whether they choose or not, that depends on them. However, in general, they should learn about the product, because many of his patients are going to ask about him, ”Oborn explained.