Utah Basketball: Utes takes a long break before the start of the Pac-12 game

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week was a perfect snapshot of what the Utah basketball team embodies this year.

On Wednesday night, the Utes played brilliantly knocking down one of the blue-blooded teams of college basketball, earning a 69-66 victory over Kentucky. That night, it seemed that the Utes could play with anyone in the country.

Then, just three days later, the Utes looked more like a NAIA team, losing from the first moment and being defeated by the State of San Diego, losing 28 points, 80-52.

This has been the case throughout the season for the Utes, who have been declared the second youngest team in the United States with 11 freshmen, four sophomores and a junior-college transfer.

The Utes looked great in wins over Kentucky, Nevada, Minnesota and BYU, and lousy in losses to the state of San Diego, the coast of Carolina and Tulane. There hasn't been much in between.

The Utes now have their longest rest in the season in 65 years without games during the Christmas holidays and the next game on January 2 against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes go 11 days between games, the longest break of the season from 1954-55 when the Utes spent 14 days between a game on December 22 in Kentucky to a league game in Denver on January 6.

Players were allowed to go home for Christmas and will be back together the day after Christmas to begin preparing for the Pac-12 game.

"We can decompress with our families wherever we are and return, and some of the injuries and bruises can be cured and we will prepare for a really challenging Pac-12 program.

Having a 9-3 mark at the end of the game that is not from the conference is probably better than expected from this Ute team, which only returned four players last year and had 12 new players, including the transfer of Junior University Alfonso Plummer this season.

Second-year forward Timmy Allen has been the best player in the team, leading the team in scoring in all games and being the best rebounder in eight of the 12 games. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks.

For the season, Allen averages 21.0 points and 7.4 rebounds, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 78.2 percent from the free throw line. He leads the Pac-12 Conference in annotations and ranks 19th in the nation.

The other two headlines that returned, Riley Battin and Both Gach have been solid overall, but have seen their ups and downs. Freshman Rylan Jones has fought injuries to his ankles and ribs, however, he has been a key player at both ends of the floor, leading the offense and playing a good defense. Other frontline players, freshmen Branden Carlson, Lahat Thioune and Mikael Jantunen, have had their moments for the Utes.

"Three big words in our facilities are playing hard, playing smart and playing together," said Krystkowiak. "When we have done it, we play hard and share the ball and do things collectively, we are quite good and in cases where there is no correlation with the loss of some games."

UTE NOTES: The Utes were chosen for ninth place in the Pac-12 this season, but after playing all the non-conference games, they are in seventh place among the Pac-12 schools in the last NET classifications. . . The Utes have fallen from No. 54 in the NET ranking to No. 65, which places them behind Stanford (12), Oregon (14), Arizona (19), Washington (27), Colorado (28) and the State Arizona (54) Others in the league are USC (75), State of Oregon (79), State of Washington (126), UCLA (161) and Cal (165). . . San Diego State ranks number 1 in the nation in the latest NET rankings. Among other opponents, Minnesota is 29th, BYU 34th, Kentucky 74th and Nevada 95th. . . Jones is fourth in the Pac-12 in percentage of free throws with 87.1 percent and fifth in assists with 5.0 apg.