Utah Basketball: Utes is no match for No. 20 San Diego State

Loading...

LOS ANGELES: Three days after altering one of the perennial powers of college basketball, the young Utah team discovered how much more it needs to grow.

The state of San Diego, which ranks 20th nationally, surpassed the Utes from the opening tip and ended with a loss of 80-52 on Saturday in the first game of the double header of the Classic Hall of Fame at the Staples Center

“We were kicked in the butts It seems to me an NCAA tournament team. There is a reason why they are undefeated, "said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

With the victory, the Aztecs (12-0) remained one of the four undefeated teams in the nation.

"They kicked our asses," said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I think it's an NCAA tournament team. There is a reason why they are undefeated. "

Defense is perhaps the most important reason. SDSU entered the game on Saturday in fifth place nationally in the scoring margin (20 points), eighth in scoring defense (56.6 points allowed per game), tenth in 3-point shooting defense (25.8%) and 12th in field goal defense (36.7%).

Against the Utes (9-3), SDSU generated 17 turnovers, turned them into 17 points and forced Utah to shoot only 38.5% from the floor, 22.7% in the first half.

Timmy Allen led the Utes with 21 points, but made only three of nine attempts within the 3-point arc, and did not score his first basket until 7 minutes, 34 seconds had expired. The rest of the Utes failed 25 of 34 shots from the floor, 14 of 18 from a range of 3 points.

Both Gach contributed eight points. Rylan Jones added five points and only two assists. Riley Battin failed to record a point until 6:17 left before finishing four points.

"This is what a team looks like when it promises to defend and make things difficult," said Krystkowiak. "Individually, they have some elite defenders. You don't find too many weak links out there. Their coaching staff does a great job of taking away what you're trying to do. I think they like to play defense, and not many teams do it." .

The Aztecs even sabotaged Utah's inside game. SDSU beat the Utes in the lane, 42-10, and bounced them, 37-29. A pair of 6-foot 10-inch strikers, Yanni Wetzell of New Zealand and Nathan Mensah of Ghana, each scored 14 points. Wetzell added six rebounds while Mensah grabbed five.

"They got the best of us in the painting," Krystkowiak said. "I did not expect that to happen. They have an internal presence. We have three freshmen at this time who are playing the place" five. "We have a way to go in terms of the central position, throwing the ball. In retrospect, probably we should have tried to throw it a little more, but even when we did it today, it didn't work very well. "

SDSU was not only based on its interior height.

"In the first half, there were probably five 50-50 balls that bounced, and there seemed to be a little more desire from the Aztecs," said Krystkowiak. "They hit us with many of those balls that rolled and bounced in the paint."

The Utes started the game by failing their first five shots and six of their first seven. However, the Aztecs achieved six of their first eight in building an 18-5 lead with 6:18 missing. Utah scored just two points in the first 6:03.

Allen made a 3-point shot and two free throws to attract the Utes within 18-10. But with SDSU maintaining a 22-13 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half, Utah scored just four points in free throws for the next 8:16.

The Aztecs maintained a 33-19 51 second lead in the second half, but Allen and Gach made three-pointers 56 seconds apart to reduce the deficit to 33-25 with 17:52 left. However, the Utes were left without a point during the following 4:13, since SDSU used a 19-7 increase to build a 52-32 lead with 10:10 to play. Malachi Flynn of the Aztecs scored a total of 16 points.

"We would have had to be really good to be in this ball game and have a chance to win," said Krystkowiak. "They just protected us from shit and we have a long way to go from an offensive point of view."