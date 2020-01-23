Utah basketball: Rylan Jones leads unlikely win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – With just over five minutes left on Thursday, things weren’t going well for Utes’ first-year point guard Rylan Jones. He had missed all eight shots and was 0-for-7 from the 3-point range.

“I just missed them – I can’t base my game on the way I shoot,” he said.

Things weren’t going well either for the Utah basketball team, which trailed 11 points and shot about 30% of the way. It seemed certain that the Utes’ losing streak would continue.

That’s when the Jones-led Utes got busy and made sure they weren’t going to lose five straight games for the first time in seven years.

With Jones in the lead, the Utes edged the Huskies 12 points in the streak to an unlikely 67-66 victory at the Huntsman Center.

“Just as we wrote it,” coach Larry Krystkowiak joked outside the Utes locker room.

The win propelled the Utes out of the Pac-12 cellar 2-4 and 11-7 overall and propelled the Huskies, last year’s regular season champion, to last place with a loss of 2 -5.

Jones, who also led the Utes to a return win over BYU last month, started the rally with a 12-foot bank shot just outside the paint and was at fault for a 3-point game. He followed up with a basket order to reduce the lead to six and give the Utes some life and wake up the sleepy crowd at the Huntsman Center. Then in the last 2:32 of the match, Jones sank 9 out of 10 free throws, including a pair of clutch free throws with 14 seconds remaining, which turned out to be the winning points.

“It is comforting to know that he is there,” said Krystkowiak. “He’s a tough child.”

In addition to finishing with 13 points, Jones also had nine assists, which Krystkowiak said was quite an achievement considering how the Utes fought offensively for most of the night, achieving just 20 of 59 goals scored (33.9%).

Jones ignored all the distinctions for himself in the post-match interview.

“I was just going to take what the game would bring me,” he said. “I got really dirty and I made my free throws. Every child dreams of it. It was a surreal feeling that I cannot describe. But I didn’t really bring our team back. We have had big plays by a lot of people. “

After Jones’ two baskets made 56-50, Timmy Allen, who had wrestled most of the night from the field (4 of 12) and the foul line (4 of 9), made consecutive baskets, including a 3-point pointer in front. Ute bench.

Then with 2:32 to go and the Huskies leading 62-55 came the key sequence of the game when the Utes scored six points in possession.

Jones was fouled in the basket, but in the game, Mikael Jantunen of Utah was kicked out by Jaden McDaniels under the basket. Krystkowiak asked for a review and after a long discussion, the officials called McDaniels for a technical fault.

So Jones made two free throws, Jantunen made two free throws and on possession of the Utes, Jones made a foul on McDaniels, his fifth of the match, and went to the line for three free throws. He sank two and just like that, it was 62-61.

The Huskies went up 66-61, but Allen and Jones were each fouled and made their free throws to make it a point with 53 seconds remaining.

Naziah Carter missed for Washington, and Jones was again fouled just after bringing the ball down the line with 14 seconds remaining.

Jones, who said later that he was not nervous (“I went up there as I always do and says” swish “in my mind”) sank the two free throws then the Utes prevented the Huskies to score while Riley Battin made an offensive foul. on Jamal Bey with a second on the left.

Battin led the Utes by scoring with 17 points, while Allen and Jones each finished with 13 and Jantunen had 10 on the bench. The Utes overtook the Huskies 38-29 when Allen had nine boards and Jones had seven.

“Some of the big keys had to have only 10 sales and exceed them,” said Krystkowiak. “When you are so badly offensively and the shots don’t go (3 for 24 on a 3 point range), sometimes you leave.”

Washington was led by McDaniels with 14 points and Isaiah Stewart with 13. These two rookies are expected to be first-round picks in the NBA draft this summer. Hamier Wright had 12 and Carter added 10.

The Utes will prepare for Washington State, which was beaten 78-56 by Colorado on Thursday night to fall to 3-4 in Pac-12.