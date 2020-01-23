Utah Basketball: How the Utes Passed the Washington Area Defense

SALT LAKE CITY – For much of Thursday’s game, Washington’s single zone defense thwarted Utah’s attack.

The Huskies area had four players around the 3-point line and a fat man anchoring the center of the free throw path. The Huskies put pressure on the 3-point line and their length made it difficult for Utah to do anything deep as Washington moved side to side around the perimeter.

“It was hard. Their area is difficult to navigate at first. My teammates found me in the space where I could hit a few shots and I was lucky to be able to enter it. “- Riley Battin from Utah

“It was really difficult to score against the area. Our guys stayed in the fight. It’s hard to score against, “said Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak.

Utah shot a dismal 12.5% ​​from the 3-point range because nothing was falling from the outside.

“This area is something else. You can prepare for anything you want in practice, but we don’t have the length they do and they are really good at it, and Coach Hopkins does a great job of extending them. Their wings are large and long and their guards are long. It’s hard to score against that, “said Utah guard Rylan Jones.

At half time, Utah scored 24 points and was only in the game because of his defense, which was not a surprise to Krystkowiak.

“I probably watched them play eight games here last week and I told our guys that there are a lot of those games that are 24-26 at halftime and that it’s a genre very, very ugly over time, “he said.

Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) celebrates victory over Washington Huskies forward RaeQuan Battle (21) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) tries to shoot the defense of the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) and Washington Huskies goalkeeper Nahziah Carter (11) tangled in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) complains after being at fault and a dead ball technique was called up for the Washington Huskies at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes have won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Utes celebrate their victory over the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) pulled his pants as he dunks against the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) bounces the ball off the Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) in Salt Lake City on Thursday January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) hits a 3-point pointer against the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak celebrates victory over the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) celebrates a basket late in the game against the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) dives for the ball during a game against the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells for referee during a game against the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) holds his head after being hit by the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) and Washington Huskies goalkeeper Marcus Tsohonis (15) tangled in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) celebrates a basket late in the game with the Washington Huskies in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) looks to shoot Washington Huskies goalkeeper Marcus Tsohonis (15) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells for referee in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) passes around Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) tries to shoot Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes goalkeeper Rylan Jones (15) passes around Washington Huskies goalkeeper Nahziah Carter (11) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) rides Washington Huskies forward Sam Timmins (14) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Utes won 67-66. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Jaxon Brenchley (5) appears to pass in Salt Lake City on Thursday January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (0) tries to shoot defense for the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes center Lahat Thioune (32) rolls on Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (0) in Salt Lake City on Thursday January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) attempts to rebound from Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) tries to shoot Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in Salt Lake City on Thursday January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) drives Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (0) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In this first half, with four Huskies around the 3-point line, a Utah player was generally open in the post. Utah tried to thwart the area by passing the ball to one of its attackers, which was usually open just past the free throw line, but sometimes they would just send it back to a player along the 3-point line , where Utah was struggling, instead of taking an open blow.

“I thought we had a lot of good pieces, maybe in the first three quarters of the game and that we just didn’t hit the open shots. The guys are hesitating. … It’s an area as good as there is in the country to play against, ”said Krystkowiak.

A great Ute man who managed to win against the area was Riley Battin, who finished with 17 points.

Utah returned to the game and found success against the area by driving to the basket, then kicking it or taking it to the rim.

The game that triggered the eventual return of the Utes was that Jones was fouled in paint and a technical foul on Jaden McDaniels, which gave the Utes four straight points and reduced Washington’s lead to just three.

“We just thought they were super stretched and we could get traffic lanes and it opened up. They had seven quick faults and we continued to attack, “said Jones.

Utah continued to attack the Huskies area while driving and Washington continued to foul the Utes, opening the door to final victory. Utah didn’t score a basket from 3:59 a.m., instead, he scored all of his next 12 points from the free throw line.

“We just hooked up there, added some pick-and-roll options at the top and I thought our guys, most of all, they saw a few balls coming in and they saw that the game was a little bit more accessible by terms of the result and we got a little confidence and managed to make enough games, “said Krystkowiak.” I would be lying if I said we had an answer for their area. “

The other key to beating the zone was to limit turnover. After flipping it seven times in the first half, Utah limited its gifts to just three in the second half. Jones said it took a while to get used to the area, but when they figured it out, they were able to calm down the sales.