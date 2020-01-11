Utah basketball: for a second consecutive game, Utes will face a ranked opponent

BOULDER, Colorado – For the second straight game, the Utah basketball team will face a nationally ranked team that may be angry and perhaps a little desperate after losing their previous game.

Last week, it was Oregon No. 4, who had just lost to Colorado, who beat Utes 69-64.

This week, Colorado, ranked # 25, was beaten by the state of Oregon after overthrowing Oregon three days earlier. The Utes and the Buffs will meet on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

“We put ourselves in a hole by losing a home game. We will have to compensate for this at some point on the road. And we can’t lose more home games, because it just puts more pressure on the road. – Colorado coach Tad Boyle

The latest loss did not affect the Buffaloes’ rankings as they moved from the first team to receive votes in the AP poll to 25th after separating from Oregon and Oregon State. But in the tough Pac-12 race, the Buffs know they can’t afford another home league loss.

“We got into the hole a bit when we lost a home game,” coach Tad Boyle told The Denver Post after his team conceded 25-4 by Oregon State in the last eight minutes of the game. last week’s game. “We’re going to have to compensate for that at some point on the road. And we can’t lose more home games, because it just puts more pressure on the road. “

The Utes will not feel the same pressure, but with the Arizona and Arizona State games later this week, the Utes would like to get at least one road win to make up for the home loss to Oregon.

Coach Larry Krystkowiak said “it’s not as intense as an NBA schedule” but he knows his team has to play in games now that they have had a chance to train a little during in the past three weeks when she only had two games.

“There will not be a lot of massive improvements where you can touch things,” he said. “Some of the general concepts we need to address, bouncing the defensive transition, those things that we get into in the next three games.”

Colorado returns four of five starters from last year’s team that reached the NIT quarterfinals, including top scorer, point guard McKinley Wright (13.4 points per game). The other runners-up for each game this year were Tyler Bey (13.1 points per game, 9.6 points per game), D’Shawn Schwartz (11.0 points per game) and Evan Battey (9.5 points per game ). The other starting guard spot was shared by sophomores Eli Parquet (1.9 ppg) and Daylen Kountz (4.6 ppg), and Shane Gatling (6.5 ppg), who started the last three games.

“They are one of the best teams (in the league) and have had a lot of firepower for the past year,” said Krystkowiak. “They have one of the best playmakers in the conference at McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey is one of the best players in our conference. They keep very well and share the ball. We have our hands full – we always seem to have really interesting confrontations, there aren’t many secrets between the teams in terms of what we do. ”

There aren’t many secrets because Krystkowiak has a close friendship with Colorado coach Tad Boyle.

Asked about their relationship earlier this week, Krystkowiak said their background had a lot to do with it, both as a coach in the Big Sky – Boyle in northern Colorado and Krystkowiak in Montana – and their “small town mentality” .

“We have participated in many meetings together and we have sat in many gymnasiums watching the same children and I would like to think that we run our programs the same way,” said Krystkowiak. “We share information on screening reports as travel partners, we obviously play with the same teams right before them and vice versa. He’s really a great guy. “

But this week has been different.

“We don’t talk much this week,” said Krystkowiak.

PLAY NOTES: Utah second-year forward Timmy Allen, who was named last week to the Lute Olson Award mid-season watchlist, continues to lead the Pac-12 by scoring at 21 , 1 points per game. . . Utah’s next games are Thursday in Arizona and Saturday in Arizona State. . . Utah has a 10-7 advantage over Colorado since joining the Pac-12, but is only 3-5 at Boulder. In the overall series between the two schools, Utah holds a 17-13 advantage. . . Last year, Utah beat Colorado 78-69 at home and lost 71-63 at Boulder. . . The Utes and Buffaloes will no longer play until the final game of the regular season on March 7 at the Huntsman Center.

Utah (10-4) at No. 25 Colorado (12-3)

Sunday, 4 p.m. MT

CU Events Center

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN-700