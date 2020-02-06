Utah basketball comes great over time to defeat Stanford 64-56

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this season, the Utah basketball team dominated the game when it got overtime and came to the Huntsman Center on Thursday-evening with a 64-56 win over Stanford.

In their other extended game of the season, the Utes BYU had defeated 102-95.

The Utes improved to 4-6 in the Pac-12 game and 13-9 in the season, beating a good cardinal team that was number 21 in the latest NCAA NET rankings and on the NCAA tournament consoles of the most experts. Stanford fell to 5-4 in a league game and 16-6 overall with the loss.

First-year center Branden Carlson, who recently rose strongly, had his best game of the season with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Grid view

Utah Utes illuminates the U in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Utah won 64-56 in the extension. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes sends Timmy Allen (1) dunks to the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) celebrates the win over Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Utah won 64-56 in the extension. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Head coach of Utah Utes, Larry Krystkowiak, complains about a call in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Center Burning Carlson (35) defends Stanford Cardinal Guard Bryce Wills (2) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes ahead Timmy Allen (1) drives Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) and Stanford cardinal guard Daejon Davis (1) compete for the ball in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes sends Mikael Jantunen (20) forward on Stanford Cardinal Guard Bryce Wills (2) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes monitors Alfonso Plummer (25) drives Stanford Cardinal ahead of Spencer Jones (14) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes ahead Mikael Jantunen (20) drives ahead of Stanford Cardinal James Keefe (22) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes ahead Timmy Allen (1) celebrates a three-way hand against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes ahead Riley Battin (21) shoots through Stanford cardinal guard Bryce Wills (2) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes sends Riley Battin (21) forward on Stanford Cardinal James Keefe (22) in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes ahead Timmy Allen (1) celebrates a three-way hand against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guarded Jaxon Brenchley (5) rides in the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Utah won 64-56 in the extension. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach, Larry Krystkowiak, calls against the referee in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Utah won 64-56 in the extension. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) is relieved after an injury in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Utah won 64-56 in the extension. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Timmy Allen also scored 15 points, including four in extension, but missed a free throw with 3.9 seconds in regulation that the game could have won for the Utes. Riley Battin had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford was led by freshman Tyrell Terry with 14 points, but top scorer Oscar da Silva was held on eight of 4 of 12 shots.

In the extension, the Utes went up 54-50 on a Battin shot and a lay-up from Rylan Jones. After Stanford brought in one, the Utes scored five straight on a 3-pointer by Jaxon Brenchley and a dunk by Carlson from a Brenchley feed to make it 59-53. Then they put it away on five erroneous shots, four by Allen and one by Carlson.

After an up and down first half that led them 28-22, the Utes held a steady lead in the second half, but the cardinal kept chopping and took their first lead since the opening minute at 45-44 at 5:15 am mark on a basket by da Silva.

Battin hit a 3-pointer a minute later to put the Utes on top again, but missed one next time. After the Cardinal tied it up, Carlson set the Utes on 49-47 with a few free throws.

After both teams failed in their next possessions, Stanford’s Terry lowered a 3-pointer from above with 50 seconds to make it 50-49. After a timeout, Rylan Jones tried a 3-pointer from the front, but missed and stumbled with an apparently turned ankle.

Terry missed a shot in the lane at the other end and Allen was fanned while he went to the basket in 3.9 seconds. He missed the first, but sank the second, and the game went into extra inning when Terry’s long shot missed.

After several road losses in Southern California last weekend, the Utes initially looked like a completely different team and quickly jumped on the cardinal.

Carlson scored six of the first eight points in Utah when they took early leads from 8-2 and 15-9. When Alfonso Plummer sank a 3-pointer at the 11:19 mark, the Utes led by 13 on 24-11 and were cruising.

Then the lid went on the basket for the Utes, who managed to manage only one basket and four points in total for the remainder of the half,

Timmy Allen scored on a left-handed hook at 10:01 AM and then the Utes didn’t make a basket. In fact, they went 10 possessions without scoring, missed eight shots and committed three turnovers before Mikael Jantunen made one of the two free throws with 4:01.

Fortunately for the Utes, the cardinal was not much better, because after having drawn six within 26-20 with seven minutes to go, the rest of the half managed only one basket, as the Utes took 28-22 lead in the changing room . After their hot start, the Utes eventually shot down 42 percent in the first half, but also made 10 turnovers to nine for Stanford in the first half.

UTE NOTES: The Utes and the Cardinal play again at Maples Pavilion on Stanford campus on February 26. . . In the game, Utah was 7-6 against Stanford since joining Pac-12 in 2011 and 5-1 in the Huntsman Center. . . Utah is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Huntsman Center, which was called the Special Events Center at the first opening. In the first game in the arena on December 1, 1969, Utah beat Stanford 96-94 behind Mike Newlin and Kenny Gardner. . . James Keefe, a 6-9 freshman who played four minutes without scoring, is the son of former Utah Jazz player Adam Keefe. . . Jerod Haase is in his fourth season as head coach of Stanford.