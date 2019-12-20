Utah basketball can help the postseason resume even further against the state of San Diego

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – It's still early, but maybe it's okay to start talking about the postseason chances of the Utah basketball team, even if the season is just a third full with no league games played yet.

The Utes have placed themselves in a good position for the postseason game, perhaps even for their first place in the NCAA tournament in four years thanks to their unexpected quick start that includes a surprise victory over No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday. at night.

The 69-66 victory over the Wildcats in Las Vegas is one of three impressive victories for the Utes along with the victories over Minnesota and BYU.

The Utes now have the opportunity to add another victory to their resume on Saturday as they face No. 20 San Diego State, one of the four undefeated teams in Division I basketball with a record of 11-0, after a Victory over San Diego Christian 92-48 Wednesday night.

The Utes and the Aztecs will alert you at 4:30 p.m. MT in the Classic Hall of Fame at the Staples Center before the USC-LSU game at 7 p.m.

The Aztecs rank second in the country in the NET rankings used by the NCAA selection committee to choose schools for the NCAA 68-team tournament in March.

The Utes occupy the 60th place in the last NET rankings, surprisingly below their 54th ranking before the Kentucky victory. This is because the Wildcats were only 58th at that time and have since fallen to 74. BYU (38) and Minnesota (54) are both ahead of Utah in the NET ranking.

A victory over the Aztecs will raise the Utes in the NET ranking, and even playing them should improve their position.

The Utes traveled to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Thursday as part of a team union experience and hope to meet an SDSU team that defeated BYU 76-71 at Provo earlier this year and also has victories over San Diego in the road and Creighton and Iowa in Las Vegas Invitational.

The Aztecs are led by junior guard Malachi Flynn, a transfer from Washington state, which averages 15.5 points and 5.1 assists per game. Junior forward Matt Mitchell, who leaves the bench, averages 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. Other headlines are expected to be Yanni Wetzell (10.8 ppg, 5.9 rrpg), Jordan Schakel (10.7 ppg), K.J. Feagin (8.0 ppg) and center Nathan Mensah, who leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 rpg, while scoring 6.5 ppg.

Against Texas, the Utes had another solid game by Timmy Allen, who led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach, who had 14 points and six rebounds against Kentucky, Riley Battin (10.4 ppg) and Branden Carlson (6.7 ppg) will join in the initial lineup.

The Utes hope that freshman Rylan Jones can play. He injured his ribs against central Arkansas on December 7 and missed the Weber State game a week later. He played for 38 minutes against Kentucky, but fell with 4:52 remaining, holding his right side, only to return a minute later. His status is day to day, according to Ute officials.

"We are heading to LA to play against San Diego State, a team that has not yet lost," said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, who knows his team should not tip the ball as much as he did against Kentucky (17 losses from ball) The Aztecs are averaging 6.8 steals per game and are allowing only 56.6 points per game, the eighth best in the nation.

"I know that one of the things that the hat hangs on is the pressure on the entire court," he said. "We are going to grow here quite quickly. We have to be much better."

GAME NOTES: After Saturday's game, the Utes will not play again until January 2 when they open the Pac-12 game against Oregon State at home. … This will mark the first confrontation between the two lifelong rivals since 2015 when the Utes achieved an 81-76 victory at the Huntsman Center. The year before that, the two teams met in San Diego with the Aztecs getting a 53-49 victory. … The Utes have a 54-19 lead in the all-time series between the two schools, which played at the Western Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference from 1979 to 2011. … If the Utes win, they will score alone the second time they would have won consecutive games against classified opponents. The other time was in 1998 when they beat No. 4 Arizona and No. 1 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. … The other three undefeated teams in Division I in addition to SDSU are Duquesne, Liberty and Auburn.

Utah (9-2) vs. San Diego State (11-0)

Staples Center, Los Angeles

Saturday 4:30 p.m. MOUNTAIN

TV: Pac-12 network

Radio: ESPN 700AM