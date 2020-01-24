Utah Basketball: After Winning Huskies, Washington State Improved

SALT LAKE CITY – Looking at the final stats for Thursday’s Utah-Washington game, you might be wondering how the Utes managed to get a 67-66 victory.

The Utes shot a dismal 33.9% from the field and an even worse 12.5% ​​from the 3-point range, going 3 for 24. Meanwhile, the Huskies had one of their best nights shooting the season at 51.1% and 45% from 3 point range.

But as important as making baskets, there were several other areas where the Utes outstripped the defending champions of the Pac-12.

The Utes won the rebound battle 38-29, fueled by 18 offensive rebounds, and committed seven fewer turnovers with just 10 – two in the second half – for the Huskies 17. And certainly the big advantage over the free throw line – 24 of 32 against 11 for Washington at 14, made a big difference.

Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak knew his team desperately needed a win after losing their previous four games, the last three by an average of 25 points.

“We have had great discussions this week about the ebb and flow of the season,” said Krystkowiak. “What I just challenged our guys to is,“ let’s just try to play really hard. ”Often, if you get bogged down statistically, anything, you try to play hard, set a big screen … and Usually the game will pay homage to you if you approach it the right way. ”

Filming continued to be a problem on Thursday, as it did during the Pac-12 game of the season, as only one player, reserve Mikael Jantunen, who was 4 for 4, shot over 50 %.

Riley Battin, who led the Utes with 17 points, drew 5 for 12, Timmy Allen 4 for 12, Rylan Jones 2 for 11 and Both Gach 1 for 7.

Krystkowiak called it “the essence of the team” that his players could win, without anyone in particular carrying the team.

“We had a funk with a number of guys recently and it was pretty ugly trying to find an identity,” he said. “Certainly, our attack was not what dazzled tonight. It was good tonight for two or three guys to find some rhythm. The essence of a team is that you don’t need that everyone clicks on all the cylinders. ”

Jones, who came to life with 13 points in the 5:25 final, said the Utes were not going to give up, despite being 11 points behind with less than six minutes to go.

“There is no waiver from our team,” he said. “We are a group of tough kids and we want to play hard and win and we will not give up. We were trying to get out of this losing streak and we just played with a lot of heart. ”

The Utes will try to build on the momentum of Thursday’s return victory by playing against an improved Washington State team at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. at the Huntsman Center, a team they’ve beaten 11 times in a row since 2014.

Under the guidance of first-year coach Kyle Smith, the Cougars have had their best season in over a decade. The last time Washington State had a record conference win was in 2007-08 and the Cougars have not finished above eighth place since Utah joined the league in 2011-12.

This year the Cougars started 12-8 and last week they beat No. 8 Oregon at home 72-61 and Oregon State 89-76 after beating UCLA earlier. On Thursday, they were brought back to earth with a 78-56 defeat in Colorado to fall to 3-4 in the Pac-12.

The Cougars are led by second-year forward C.J. Elleby at 18.8 points per game and junior guard Isaac Bonton at 14.3 points per game. A native of Utah, Jeff Pollard is third on the team with a score of 9.4 points per game.

“We have to stay humble and hungry – we know a good team from Washington State is coming,” said Krystkowiak. “I know they play well, they play with a lot of energy and Kyle is a very good coach. We have to focus on defense. ”

After Saturday’s game, the Utes hit the road again for USC games on Thursday, followed by a UCLA game on Sunday afternoon.

Utes in the air

Utah (11-7, 2-4) against Washington State (12-8, 3-4)

Saturday, 5 p.m. MST

Huntsman Center

TV: Pac-12 networks

Radio: 700 AM