Utah Basketball: 3 Points To Remember From The Defeat Of Utes 93-77 Against Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lost its third consecutive Pac-12 competition, falling to Arizona 93-77 at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

Utah (10-6, 1-3 Pac-12) was down 22 at half time, 52-28, and was overtaken by the Wildcats 20-13 in the first half. Arizona shot 54.1% in the first 20 minutes, compared to 40% for Utah, and the Wildcats had 12 more field attempts in 10 halves, 10 more.

The Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12) were effective in a 3-point range, 15 of 29 (51.7%) in the game. Utah scored 10 of 28 (35.7%). Arizona also had a significant advantage in assists (23 to 11) and second chance points (15 to 6).

Zeke Nnaji punctuated the Arizona attack with 24 points on 9 of the 12 shots while adding eight rebounds. Max Hazzard added 24 points for the Wildcats, and Utah was led by 16 points and four rebounds from Riley Battin.

next

Arizona State Saturday, 7 p.m. MST