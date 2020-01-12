Utah Basketball: 3 Points To Remember From Los Utes 91-52 Against Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY – A second straight clash against a top 25 Utah opponent quickly turned into an eruption, as the Utes fell to # 25 Colorado 91-52 at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday evening.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

Utah struggled on the field, shooting 35.2% while Colorado shot 59.4%. Timmy Allen (7 points) hit 2 of 11 on the field as neither Utes reached the double-digit score or shot above 50% for the match.

Colorado made a quick start, leading 14-2 early, then extended the lead to 26-7 and 31-13 as the Utes were quickly put into a hole. Utah led 44-22 at half time.

The Buffaloes had considerable advantages in rebounds (43-23) – leading to 10 more field shots – and assists (17-8).

next

Thursday in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. MST