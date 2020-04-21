Utah athletics: Zack Moss headlines Crimson Carpet award winners

SALT LAKE Metropolis — Utah’s record-placing operating back again Zack Moss acquired two significant awards Monday evening at the once-a-year Crimson Carpet Awards, capturing equally the most outstanding senior male scholar-athlete and athlete of the 12 months awards.

Ute gymnast Kim Tessen was named female athlete of the calendar year, whilst skier Guro Jordheim been given the most fantastic senior athlete award for female. Tessen also received the Wellness Advocate Award, for advocating psychological overall health recognition among pupil-athletes.

Since of the COVID-19 restrictions, the award ceremony was held pretty much on YouTube and Fb with College of Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan serving as the emcee of the function. Nominations have been submitted by Utah coaches and the winner of each award was preferred by Utah’s college student-athletes.

The swim & dive staff received the Most Inspirational Staff Award, even though the women’s tennis group was honored for the Workforce Neighborhood Service Award.

Other awards provided out Monday bundled:

Rookie of the year: Abby Paulson, gymnastics and basketball’s Rylan Jones.

Ute Very pleased Most Inspirational Award Claire Feldman, softball and Leki Fotu, soccer.

Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award: Missy Reinstadtler, gymnastics and Brody Lewis, swim & dive.

John Crawford Local community Provider Award: SJ Edwards, women’s soccer. Bud Jack Scholar-Athlete Award: Christina Pick, swim & dive.

Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award: Matteo Sogne, swim & dive.