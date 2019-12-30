Utah among only 8 states with more births this year than last

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is among the eight states that had more births this year than last year, according to the new census numbers published on Monday.

Population estimates continue to show that the nation's growth is slowing, with a natural increase that falls below 1 million for the first time in decades due to fewer births and more deaths.

"While the natural increase is the largest contributor to the increase in the US population, it has slowed in the past five years," said Sandra Johnson, a demographer at the US Census Bureau. UU., In a press release.

Utah had 293 more births in 2019 than in 2018, after Washington among the eight states, all but one in the West, which registered an increase, according to the Census Bureau. Forty-two states and the District of Columbia had fewer births during that time.

Census figures show that Utah had 48,642 births and 17,433 deaths between July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.

The state's fertility rate, the number of births for each woman of childbearing age, has decreased, according to a different set of data that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published earlier this month. For the first time in recent memory, Utah has fallen from its number 1 spot,

Still, Utah is among the fastest growing states in the country, ranking fourth behind neighbors Idaho, Nevada and Arizona in terms of percentage growth, according to census data. The state picked up 52,408 new residents last year, leaving just out of the top 10 in numerical growth. The population of Utah now exceeds 3.2 million people.

Overall, 42 states and the District of Columbia registered population increases between 2018 and 2019, according to the Census Bureau. Ten states lost residents of previous years, four of which exceeded 10,000 people.

Nine states have a population of more than 10 million.

The annual growth of the United States peaked in this decade between 2014 and 2015. Last year's growth continues a slowdown of several years since then, according to the Census Bureau.