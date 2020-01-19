USU football decade highlighted by field victories

LOGAN – Former Utah state head coach Matt Wells liked to say that playing road games in Hawaii went to “The Rock”.

And on the night of November 5, 2011, it certainly seemed appropriate. With the state of Utah behind the Rainbow Warriors by three halftime touchdowns and the team’s starting quarterback on the way to hospital with a frightening neck injury, the Aggies certainly seemed to have a better chance of escaping from Alcatraz than winning a victory on the island of Oahu.

But rather than accepting another defeat at a place where the state of Utah won a game when LBJ was in the White House, the Aggies came out for the second half with the kind of grain and determination that the we normally don’t see a team with a 2-5 record.

Utah State ball carrier Robert Turbin (6) between Hawaii cornerback John Hardy-Tuliau (33) and Hawaiian linebacker Art Laurel (57) to score the fourth quarter touchdown touchdown for a NCAA college football game Saturday, November 5, 2011, in Honolulu. Utah State came from behind to defeat Hawaii 35-31. Eugene Tanner, AP

Behind the quarterback replacing Adam Kennedy and future Super Bowl champions Bobby Wagner and Robert Turbin, the State of Utah rallied to shock Hawaii, 35-31. That moment has since been viewed as the turning point in Utah’s state football program by Wells, who was quarterback coach that night, as well as former and current head coach Gary Andersen, and others closely associated with the Aggies.

“All of a sudden, this magic day, I will never forget it,” said Andersen at the December 2018 press conference announcing his return to the state of Utah after a six-year absence. “Down 28-7. Chuckie Keeton gets carried on a stretcher. In the walks of Adam Kennedy. The locker room was a place where “we’re going, what’s going on here?” And we’re going to win this game.

“Why did it all light up that day?” I do not know.”

The answer, of course, is that it hasn’t really changed in a single day. But even if the consecutive records of 4 to 8 in 2009 and ’10 were not that impressive, during his first two seasons as head coach, Andersen and his team continued to build and refine a new culture at Logan until the players themselves had the confidence to take a stand and complete a comeback. A return which, unfortunately, has been seen by very few fans of the USU since the match in Honolulu did not even start before 10 p.m. Utah time.

“I’m sure there will be people who stay until half time and close their eyes and fall asleep,” said Andersen after the game. “There will be people surprised at home when they open the newspaper and see what’s going on.”

And let’s be honest, the Utah State football program continued to surprise people throughout the 2010s, which could certainly be considered the most successful decade in Aggie football history.

Although the state of Utah had better winning percentages in the 1960s (0.645), 20s (0.614) and 70s (0.604), the Aggies won 57% of their games in the 2010s and went seven bowl games, winning four after winning a single bowl game in four tries. But perhaps most impressive, the state of Utah has won 74 games in the past decade after winning 32 in the 2000s.

The 2011 Utah State team that returned to Hawaii then won five consecutive games before losing to Ohio, 24-23, in the famed Idaho Potato Bowl, leaving them 7-6 in total and offering the Aggies’ first winning season since 1996. And things only got better in 2012, when a healthy Keeton started an exceptional second-year season that resulted in a school record of 11 wins and a 41 to 15 rout from Toledo in their second consecutive bowl game at Boise.

Utah State Coach Matt Wells Takes a Party Drink of an Energy Drink After State’s 21-14 Win Over Northern Illinois in the Game NCAA college football Poinsettia Bowl on Thursday December 26, 2013 in San Diego.Lenny Ignelzi, AP

This match would be the last game of Andersen’s first stint, as well as Utah State’s last game as a member of WAC. Although Wisconsin managed to hire Andersen just as the Aggies were heading to the Mountain West conference, Utah state sport director Scott Barnes trusted Wells, a former Aggie quarterback, to keep the momentum going in the right direction.

With the exception of a dismal season, a 3-9 campaign in 2016, Wells proved to be worthy of this faith at a crucial time. The Aggies were 9-5 in 2013, finishing first in the Mountain Division before losing to Fresno State in the inaugural Mountain West Championship game, then defeating 24th Illinois, 24-17, in the Poinsettia Bowl. And while Utah State finished third in its division in 2014, the Aggies still went 10-4 and won the Gildan New Mexico Bowl despite losing three-quarters due to late-season injuries and s hitting real freshman Kent Myers to lead the offensive the second half of the season.

The 2015 and 2017 seasons were solid, but less spectacular, and both ended in heavy losses in bowl games. But Wells amazingly completed the post-collapse reconstruction of 16, guiding the Aggies to first place in the Mountain Division and a 10-2 record before he was drawn to serve as head coach in Texas Tech. USU, led by then-unknown quarterback Jordan Love, ended up crushing north Texas, 52-13, in the New Mexico Bowl to tie the school’s winning record in one season.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) scores a touchdown against North Texas during the first half of the New Mexico NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday December 15 2018.Andres Leighton, AP

This led to the return of Andersen, who had previously returned to Utah as a staff assistant to Kyle Whittingham after short stays as a head coach in Wisconsin and Oregon State. In the first year of Andersen’s second stint, Utah State finished 7-6, including a 51-41 loss to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl, which would be the last USU game of the decade.

Thanks to Andersen’s return, the Aggies managed to get through the 2010s with only two head coaches. Andersen has won 29 games in his four seasons, while Wells has guided USU to 44 wins in his six seasons at his alma mater.

Utah State head coach Gary Andersen leaves the field after losing to Boise State 56-21 during an NCAA college football game Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Logan, l ‘Utah. Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

But while there was stability at the top, the success of the state of Utah in the 2010s also created new challenges, particularly in the coaching staff. But it’s not just the USU coordinators and assistant coaches who regularly jump off the ship looking for more lucrative opportunities, it’s also the Aggie players. It’s probably a good deal to have, but notable athletes like Turbin, linebacker Nick Vigil, tight end Dax Raymond, and, just this offseason, Love and linebacker David Woodward, left school early to enter the NFL draft.

The list of former Aggies who spent time in the NFL soared in the 2010s, Wagner leading the charge as a likely Hall of Famer as the eternal All-Pro and the first tackler in Seahawk history from Seattle. Maurice Alexander, Will Davis, Marwin Evans, Kyler Fackrell, Tyler Larsen, Nevin Lawson, Patrick Scales, Zach Vigil, Kerwynn Williams and many other 2010 USU players also spent a lot of time on the NFL rosters .

In addition, a sponsorship agreement with Maverik was announced in April 2015, changing the name from Romney Stadium, which was opened in 1968, to Maverik Stadium. With the help of private donors, as well as funds from the Maverik contract, the state of Utah was able to build the West Stadium Center, as well as build a new weight and conditioning center.

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, home of the Utah State Aggies football team, is pictured in Logan on Thursday, November 14, 2019, Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Improvements to Utah state facilities clearly played a big role in attracting recruits, allowing the Aggies to stay competitive at the Mountain West Conference on a regular basis. But USU may also owe part of its success in the 2010s to a more aesthetic addition: the bronze statue of Merlin Olsen, which stands just outside the gates at the south end of the Maverik stadium.

Erected in October 2010 in honor of the legend of Aggie, who died seven months earlier, this statue witnessed a decade of revival for a football program that had previously peaked with Olsen teams in the early 1960s. So it’s probably interesting to note that the Aggies were only ranked in the last Top 25 AP poll three times. The first came in 1961 when the state of Utah finished 10th, while the other two came just the past decade, in 2012 (# 16) and 2018 (# 22).