USU basketball: 3 takeaways from the Aggies win the Boise State

SALT LAKE CITY – A new matchup with Boise State led Saturday night in the Spectrum to a different thriller for Utah State.

The Aggies lost 88-83 in the extension in their previous matchup, but this time Utah State made the game to complete a Broncos rally with a win of 70-61.

Here are three takeaways that have defined this game:

Boise State guard Derrick Alston, center, grabs a rebound between Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) and guard Sean Bairstow (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State forward RJ Williams (23) hits the ball out of the hands of Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State Guard Derrick Alston (21) his shot is blocked by Utah State Center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup (3) grabs a rebound alongside Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State coach Leon Rice yells at the referees after a player has been called up for a foul against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket while Boise State center defends Robin Jorch (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket while Boise State center defends Robin Jorch (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State ahead Riley Abercrombie hangs off the edge after a dive alongside Utah State Center Neemias Queta (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup (3) drives to the basket while Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) and guard Abel Porter (15) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero / The Herald Journal via AP

A blatant foul on Riley Abercombie of Boise State with 30 second play helped Utah State (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West) to take his lead from one point to three at 64-61 on two Neemias Queta free throws, and the Aggies keep possession. Sam Merrill then hit two free throws to make it a five-point game, and Diogo Brito scored in transition after a Boise State miss to effectively put the game away while the game ended with an 8-0 run.

There were error problems for both teams in the game, as Boise State saw RJ Williams and Robin Jorch error in the second half, while USR Merrill was limited to 23 minutes after picking up his fourth error 40 seconds in the second half. Neemias Queta spent much of the second half with three errors. That led the Aggies to shoot 30 of 35 out of the free-throw line, while the Broncos were 11 of 19 out of line for charity.

Merrill and Queta led Utah State as usual, with Merrill 17 points, four assists and two rebounds, and Queta 21 points and eight rebounds. Justin Bean also got big with even points and a game-high 16 rebounds when USU surpassed the Broncos 37-21. Justinian Jessup walked through Boise State (16-9, 8-5 MW) with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next one

Tuesday in Colorado State, 7:30 PM