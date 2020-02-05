Using Windows Sandbox in Windows 10

With the release of the Windows 10 update in May 2019, various features have been added to Windows 10. One of the most interesting was a new application called Windows Sandbox.

Windows Sandbox is an integrated element and was primarily developed to allow you to run untrustworthy and sketchy apps independently of the rest of the operating system.

Enabling the feature and running a full virtual version of Windows in your existing installation takes just a few steps. You don’t have to buy or handle any additional software. Here you will learn how to activate and use them directly on your own laptop or desktop.

Step 1: Check your PC for virtualization support

One of the prerequisites for using Windows Sandbox is to check your PC’s virtualization support. With this technology, your PC can use its computing power to separate hardware from software. This is usually a setting that is available in the BIOS to enable virtualization support.

On our Dell XPS 15, we checked this option by pressing F2 at boot time, selecting Virtualization, then clicking Enable Intel Virtualization Technology and clicking OK.

For more information on how to enable virtualization on your device, see the PC manufacturer’s support documents.

Step 2: check or update your Windows 10 version

As mentioned earlier, Windows Sandbox is only available for Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise. If you’re using Windows 10 Home, which comes with most new PCs, you won’t be able to use Windows Sandbox.

You can check your version of Windows by going to the Start menu and entering info.

Then select Via your PC from the list of search results. This should open Windows 10 settings. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and check under Windows specs.

If you see Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, you’re good to go. Otherwise, you can update your version of Windows by going to the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and looking for Windows 10 Pro. A typical upgrade license costs $ 100.

In addition to Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, you need to make sure your PC has an AMD64 architecture and at least 4 GB of RAM and 1 GB of free space. These are the Microsoft recommended settings for Windows Sandbox.

Step 3: Go to the Classic Windows Control Panel

Windows Sandbox is not activated by default in the Windows update of May 10, 2019. You have to activate it manually in the classic Windows 7 Control Panel.

To do this, search for Control Panel in the start menu or in the search field. Then click on the Control Panel in the result list.

Next, in the search bar at the top right of the Control Panel window, type: Turn Windows features on or off. You should then see a top result under Program and Features. Click on this option.

Step 4: Find Windows Sandbox in the list of Windows features

Finally, you want to scroll to the bottom of the list in the window that appears. Make sure you click the check mark next to Windows Sandbox and then click OK.

Windows 10 downloads the files required for the sandbox feature. You then have to restart your PC to apply the changes.

When you restart, a screen similar to what you see when installing Windows 10 security updates appears. It shouldn’t take more than two or three minutes.

Step 5: Start Windows Sandbox

After the restart, you can start Windows Sandbox via the start menu. It should appear at the bottom of your list of apps. However, choose Run as administrator when you click on it. Alternatively, you can search for it by typing and starting Windows Sandbox in the Start menu.

Once started, the Windows Sandbox logo will appear in a rectangular box on the screen. This is a loading screen. Do not worry. After a few seconds, another window should appear with the familiar Windows desktop and taskbar. This is your new Windows 10 virtual sandbox – and a place to test your apps.

Step 6: transfer files and other sketchy software

After starting Window Sandbox you can transfer an installation program for the software to be tested between your physical PC and your sandbox. To do this, find the file you want to transfer. Then right click on it and select Copy.

Now return to the window with Windows Sandbox. Right-click on the desktop area and select Paste.

You can then double-click the installation file and run it in Windows Sandbox, just like on your PC. Remember that you cannot drag and drop files between your physical PC and the sandbox. However, you can use Microsoft Edge to download any files for testing, as you would on your regular PC.

Step 7: close, navigate the sandbox and other tips and tricks

You can navigate in Windows Sandbox just like you would on a standard PC, but you can also turn on full-screen mode so that it resembles your main computer. You can press the Ctrl + Alt + Pause keys on your keyboard to put the sandbox in full screen mode.

In addition, the sandbox need not be shut down when you are finished. Simply exit full screen mode and press the X button like a normal app to close the session. You will be warned that all of your settings and all installed items will be deleted – just like a sandbox.

