What does Simon Cowell have against Billie Eilish? The AGT judge continues to criticize files that use their songs, and this time he even presses the red buzzer over them. Why does he seem to like her music so much?

Last season Simon did two acts on Billie’s music instead of one. Let’s take a look at the evidence and praise a performance of your song.

Emil Rengle plays for the Billie Eilish song “Bad Guy” on “AGT: The Champions”.

Simon Cowell sings Billie Eilish song about “AGT: The Champions”

In the new episode of AGT: The Champions on Monday evening, Romanian Got Talent winner Emil Rengle played a dance routine in high heels. It was put on Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy”.

SIMON COWELL SHADES BILLIE EILISH ON ‘AGT’ AND WE ARE SHOOK

“I just don’t think it was the caliber to be the best of the best,” said Simon Emil after his performance. He didn’t mention the song selection, but it’s hard not to notice the connection to Billie Eilish after last year.

During a single episode in season 14 of AGT, Simon popped two acts that used Billie Eilish songs – the contortionist Marina Mazepa and the dance group Light Balance Kids. (He even hummed Marina’s appearance.) In both cases, he said he didn’t like the music.

Marina Mazepa plays on Billie Eilish’s song “You Should See Me in a Crown” on “AGT”.

Howie Almond is a huge Billie Eilish fan

Judge colleague Howie Mandel is, however, a big fan of Billie Eilish. “How can you not like the Billie Eilish song, Simon?” He asked the British music mogul about the Light Balances Act. Howie was even seen at one of Billie’s concerts.

FANS BLAST HOWIE ALMOND ON AGT CHAMPIONS FIGHT AGAINST MATTER

For this reason, it is interesting that Howie also got the Emil Rengles Act on Monday evening. “I don’t know if this speaks for the talent in this competition,” he said. Maybe Emil’s Act was simply not up to date and the music was irrelevant.

Still, coincidence is enough to ask you if Simon has a personal reason why he doesn’t like Billie’s songs. Is he bitter that he has not mastered her successful career? (She just won five Grammys, including the Album of the Year.)

V5 plays the Billie Eilish song “Bad Guy” on “X Factor: Celebrity”.

Once Simon praised Billie’s music

On The X Factor: Celebrity, the girls’ group V5 (consisting of five social media influencers) played Billie’s “Bad Guy” and DJ Snakes “Taki Taki”. This time Simon had to make positive comments about her performance.

“I would really hope that the audience at home sees the potential here,” he said, calling it a “very special first live performance.”

Maybe Simon has less problems with Billie’s music if it’s not the one that sings it. Or maybe he was just excited about the idea of ​​leading a new group of girls. We may never find out.

Simon Cowell at 60 doesn’t keep up with the times

Billie Eilish wrote Grammy history as the first woman and second artist who won the first four categories in the same year: Album of the Year (for If we all fall asleep, where are we going?), Record of the Year, Song of the Year (both for “Bad Guy”) and best new artist. She also went home with the best trophy for pop vocal albums, but Simon isn’t really a fan of her music as it looks!

